There’s always a trend when it comes to the Oscars, and for the past few years, that’s been #OscarsSoWhite. This year, however, the nominations have taken a turn in the right direction with more diversity across categories.
Judas and the Messiah struck gold with nominations for Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield as Best Supporting Actor and Shaka King for Best Original Screenplay. Leslie Odom, Jr. was also tapped for Regina King’s directorial debut of One Night In Miami, which received nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Song.
Loading the player…
This year, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom came out swinging with five nominations, including Best Actor in a Leading Role for the late Chadwick Boseman. Other nominees included Viola Davis (Ma Rainey) and Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) for Best Actress in a Leading Role and Soul for Best Animated Feature Film. Judas with its nomination for Best Picture also made history with Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler, and Shaka King as the first and only all-Black team of producers.
Husband and wife Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra brought us the nominations from London, U.K. as they live streamed on the Oscars YouTube channel. This year’s Academy Awards will take place on April 25th and will be streamed live on ABC. See below for the full list of Black nominees for this year’s forthcoming award show.
01
Kemp Powers
Best Adapted Screenplay, “One Night In Miami…”
Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
02
Shaka King
Best Original Screenplay, ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’
03
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Costume Design
Best Production Design
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
04
Terence Blanchard
Best Original Score, ‘Da 5 Bloods’
05
LaKeith Stanfield
Best Actor in a Supporting Role, ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’
06
Leslie Odom, Jr.
Best Actor in a Supporting Role, ‘One Night in Miami…’
Best Original Song, “Speak Now” from ‘One Night In Miami…’
07
Chadwick Boseman
Best Actor in a Lead Role, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’
08
Daniel Kaluuya
Best Actor in a Supporting Role, ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’
Samir Hussein/WireImage
09
H.E.R.
Best Original Song, “Fight For You”
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
10
Travon Free
Best Live Action Short Film, ‘Two Distant Strangers’
11
Pixar’s ‘Soul’
Best Animated Feature Film
12
Jon Batiste
Best Original Score, ‘Soul’
Best Original Sound, ‘Soul’
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
13
Viola Davis
Best Actress in a Leading Role, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’
14
Andra Day
Best Actress in a Leading Role, ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’
15
Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Picture (produced by Ryan Coogler)
16
Kris Bowers
Best Documentary Short, ‘A Concerto Is A Conversation’