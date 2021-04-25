Oscars 2021: All The Melanin Magic At The Academy Awards

Just when Hollywood thought all the glam and glitter would never return, the Academy Awards have arrived to save the day. Award season’s final fete has begun and nominees, actors, directors, producers and executives have started arriving at the 93rd Academy Awards.
Tightened restrictions around Covid-19 haven’t dampened the star power making their way to the Oscar’s new location: Union Station in Los Angeles. Invited guests—including Judas and the Black Messiah producing team Shaka King and Charles King, songwriters Celeste Waite and Tiara Thomas or actress Ariana Debose—are shining on the carpet and here’s a short list of stars who have caught our eye.
Stay tuned for more stand out style and beauty looks.
01
Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya nabs the award for Best Supporting Actor in Judas in the Black Messiah.
02
Ariana DeBose
The Prom‘s Ariana DeBose attends the Oscars. Up next: this summer’s West Side Story
03
Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo recently starred alongside Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
04
Tiara Thomas
Tiara Thomas is nominated, alongside H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II, for best original song “Fight for You” from Judas and the Black Messiah.
05
Stacey Walker King and Charles D. King
MACRO’s Charles D. King, with his wife Stacey Walker King, is nominated for producing best picture contender Judas and the Black Messiah.
06
Viola Davis
For her leading role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Viola Davis, is nominated for best actress.
07
Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson
Leslie Odom, Jr., with his wife Nicolette, is nominated for best original song. He cowrote “Speak Now” from One Night in Miami.
08
Travon Free and Zaria Simone
Travon Free, with actress Zaria Simone, is nominated for short film (live action) for Two Distant Strangers
09
Celeste Waite
Celeste Waite is nominated for best original song “Hear My Voice,” which she cowrote for the film The Trial of the Chicago 7.
10
Tyler Perry
Terry Perry will be awarded the Humanitarian Award
11
Sophia Nahli Allison
Director Sophia Nahli Allison is nominated for best documentary (short subject) for A Love Song for Natasha.
12
Jon Batiste
Jon Batiste is nominated for best original score for his work on Soul.
13
Shaka King
Director and producer Shaka King (center) is nominated as part of the producing team for his film, Judas and the Black Messiah.