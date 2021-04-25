Oscars 2021: All The Melanin Magic At The Academy Awards

Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Just when Hollywood thought all the glam and glitter would never return, the Academy Awards have arrived to save the day. Award season’s final fete has begun and nominees, actors, directors, producers and executives have started arriving at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Tightened restrictions around Covid-19 haven’t dampened the star power making their way to the Oscar’s new location: Union Station in Los Angeles. Invited guests—including Judas and the Black Messiah producing team Shaka King and Charles King, songwriters Celeste Waite and Tiara Thomas or actress Ariana Debose—are shining on the carpet and here’s a short list of stars who have caught our eye.

Stay tuned for more stand out style and beauty looks.

Loading the player...