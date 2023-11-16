Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara Just Joined Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. At Spelman

Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

As if it wasn’t heartwarming enough to see Zahara Jolie choose Spelman University as her college of choice in 2022 with full support from her mom, actress Angelina Jolie, she’s gone ahead and taken things up a notch to our glee by joining a divine nine organization in her sophomore year. The 18-year-old crossed Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. recently and there’s footage of her being presented on the ATL campus as one of the newest members.

Zahara emphatically let everyone present know she’s Zahara Marley Jolie (it seems she’s dropped the Pitt), hailing from Los Angeles, and flipped her hair as everyone in the crowd cheered on.

As mentioned, she made big news by opting to continue her studies at Spelman, and mom Angelina was by her side as she began her journey. Last summer, the Oscar winner and Zahara’s sisters, Shiloh and Vivienne, were there as she started school, and even attended a Spelman and Morehouse alumni association event in Hollywood for back-to-school season.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” Angelina wrote when sharing a photo of Zahara around that time. “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

As for her father, Brad Pitt, he expressed his excitement for her in interviews last year while promoting his film Bullet Train. It’s unclear what his relationship has been with all of the former couple’s children since they divorced in 2016 and details as to what led to the split became public.

“I’m so proud of her,” he shared with Vanity Fair. “She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college. It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud.”

As you can see, not only is Zahara enjoying life at Spelman, she’s fully engrossed in the culture and relishing in the experience. Congratulations to her and the rest of the new AKAs over at that very esteemed institution.