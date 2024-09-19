Yo Gotti Gifts Angela Simmons With A Relaxing Getaway For Her Birthday

Getty

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti are on vacation again, this time to celebrate the entrepreneur’s 37th birthday. The rapper and manager raised the bar a niche by buying Simmons what appears to be a rare Hermès bag and a matching diamond-studded watch.

“Happy Birthday Shawty 👜🐊💎#Foreva ❤️🤞🏾 #Hermes #Himalayan,” Gotti wrote in a caption for a video he shared on his Instagram page.

In the video, Simmons is gazing at a stunning pool view at a cave-side villa in the Utah mountains, wearing a robe and posing near the pool with her snatched body in a bikini. She is also seen twinning with Gotti by wearing a matching diamond link chain. In the video’s final moments, we can see the Hermès bag and watch.

Gotti’s comment section was full of fans swooning at their love and his expensive birthday gifts. “Angela is the WON cuz Gotti only posts his work and his artists but she’s gotten her own birthday posts since they’ve been together 😍❤️🔥 Love the bag/watch!,” one social media user wrote.

Last year, Gotti did it big for his girl’s birthday by surprising the Angela’s Cakes owner with multiple bouquets, black-and-white boxes, and a saxophonist while they were on vacation.

The Detroit native is taking good care of his blessing–many say he manifested Simmons in his 2015 track “Down In The DM.”

The couple started publicly dating in January 2023 and made their grand debut on social media. More recently, Simmons was on The Breakfast Club and referred to her rapper boyfriend as ‘the one.’ she also added that she wants to marry Gotti, also known as Mario Sentell Mims.

“I’m too old to be playing games. I’m in it. That’s me, I’m grown, that’s what I do,” she said.

These two may be a good fit based on how things have been going from the outside. Simmons also said during The Breakfast Club interview that the rapper gets on well with her son, Sutton Joseph Tennyson Jr. His father, who was also Simmon’s ex-fiancé, was shot and killed in Atlanta back in 2018.