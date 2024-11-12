Will Smith Gushes Over His Eldest Son, Trey, With A Special Birthday Post

Will Smith/Instagram

Will Smith’s eldest son Trey Smith just took another trip around the sun, marking his 32nd birthday. The Men In Black actor wished his son a happy birthday in a loving message on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday, T-Ball!” Smith, 56, captioned a series of three images with Trey. In the first image, Trey was a young kid sitting on Will’s lap and the two were all smiles. In the others, the father-son duo were hanging out spending quality time together.

“Our relationship has been a transformative journey of love,” continued The Pursuit of Happyness actor in his caption. “You are one of the finest Teachers I’ve ever had.”

He added, “I love being your Daddy!”

The Oscar winner had Trey on November 11, 1992 in Los Angeles, California, with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino. When the former couple got married in 1992, the same year Trey was born, but were divorced by 1995. As a result of their tumultuous break up, Smith took a step back from parenting Trey in hopes that he wouldn’t be impacted by the tension between himself and Sheree. Trey eventually reached out to his father.

Despite a break in their communication, Will and Trey have become inseparable over the years. In a 2019 Father’s Day tribute, Trey showed appreciation to his father in a social media post.

“Every time I post a picture of you, a few people will put themselves up for adoption regardless of their age, wish you were their dad, or my personal favorite, call you a national treasure and ask that we protect you at all cost. … I agree with ALL of their sentiments.”

The 32-year-old wrote back then.

In 2020, the King Richard actor also opened up about how much the divorce from his first wife stung and touched on his absence from trey’s life.

“I’ve been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don’t think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my 2-year-old son’s mother,” Will said in a 2020 episode of former Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, hosted by his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, daughter Willow and Jada’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Luckily the absence didn’t last but a few years. “As soon as Trey was ready, he came looking for his father,” Smith said during the Red Table Talk episode.

Happy 32nd birthday to Trey; we love seeing the two giving each other their flowers!