Will Smith’s return to music marks a deeply personal and transformative journey, showcasing a new chapter in his career. During An Evening with Will Smith at the Grammy Museum this month, the four-time Grammy Award-winner opened up about how turning personal pain into music has driven his latest artistic evolution. In a moderated conversation with Grammy-winner Lecrae, Smith reflected on life’s challenges. He revealed that these struggles have shaped his new musical direction, which now includes a shift toward gospel.

Smith treated the audience to nostalgic performances of hits like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It,” and “Miami,” while also debuting new gospel tracks, including “You Can Make It” and “Work of Art.” These songs illustrate his exploration of faith, hope, and perseverance. Smith shared that working with his family on these recent projects has been a significant part of his journey back to music, marking his first release since 2017’s “Get Lit.”

The Philadelphia native’s return to the stage has not been limited to the Grammy Museum. Earlier this summer, he made a surprise appearance at the Bel-Air summer BBQ event, performing his classic hit “Summertime” alongside Coco Jones. His presence brought a celebratory energy to the event, reinforcing his role as an executive producer on the show.

In another powerful moment, Smith took the stage at the 2024 BET Awards to perform “You Can Make It,” delivering an emotionally charged performance with the Sunday Service Choir and Kirk Franklin. Smith’s heartfelt message on stage encouraged viewers to persevere through life’s difficulties. The performance, his first at an awards show since the 2022 Academy Awards, underscored his determination to share a message of hope and renewal with fans.

With his new music and live performances, Will Smith continues to expand his legacy, blending his iconic past with a powerful new message of resilience.