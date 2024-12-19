Trinity Rodman Says Her Father, Dennis Rodman Is ‘Not A Dad’

Getty

Trinity Rodman, the former NBA player Dennis Rodman’s daughter, is speaking up about her relationship with her dad. The 22-year-old shared her truth on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper.

“He’s a person. He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else,” Trinity said about her father.

The soccer player tried to mince her words during the interview but said it’s “my opportunity to, kind of, talk more — I don’t want to say negatively, but more realistic about it.”

During the interview, Trinity discussed why her father and mom, Michelle Moyer, split up. The former couple met in 1999, married in 2033, and divorced by 2004. Moyer was Rodman’s third wife, and they shared two of his three children, Trinity and Dennis “D.J.” Jr.

“We tried to live with him, but he’s having parties 24/7. He’s bringing random bitches in,” the Washington Spirit forward said. “My mom didn’t want — she was strong enough to deal with it because even to this day, I still believe that my dad hasn’t loved anyone after my mom.”

She continued, “I think my mom just saw the situation of, ‘We love each other. It’s not gonna work,’” Trinity said. “For my kids, I can’t have them seeing you treat me this way, embarrass me this way and have the party scene all the time.”

Post divorce, Trinity said she only saw her father a few times a year and also started providing less financial support.

“Before the divorce happened, my dad was actually helping money wise. … He would actually give money to my mom and let us live life a little bit,” Trinity said. “When the divorce happened, it was just like, ‘F— you guys.’ … We’re getting enough money to pay rent, barely.”

“My dad, he likes to be in control. So he would take us shopping, get us phones… and me and my brother are like ‘we don’t want to go shopping, we just want money to go get In-N-Out after school with our friends,’” she continued.

The Olympic Gold medalist also made it clear that her father’s substance abuse issues disrupted her upbringing.

“He’s an alcoholic. That’s something that I don’t want to say, but I’m just like, f— it. It’s just the truth,” she said.

Trinity’s relationship with Rodman may be strained but isn’t non-existent. She still communicates with the former NBA player and picks up his calls for her “conscience.”

“If something does happen, God forbid, I want to know that I did that. Or if he needed to hear my voice before anything happens,” she said. “That’s why I answer the phone, not for me.”

Dennis Rodman recently apologized to his daughter in a heartfelt Instagram post. “Sorry I wasn’t the Dad you wanted me to be but either way I still tried and I still Try and Never will Stop. I will keep Trying even when you’re being told as an adult not to respond to my phone calls. I will try even when it’s difficult and if it takes a long time. I’m always here And tell you all the time rather it’s your voice or voicemail how proud I am. I always had one wish and it was I wish my kids would call me and come see me. Hopefully one day I can get that. I’m here and I’m still trying pick up the phone you have my number, You see me calling, I’m still here Dennis RODMAN- Dad,” he shared.

He continued, “FYI: I watch you play All the time😊 (actually flew in to watch you play and was told not to show up bc who I was with instead and me just wanting to support you So I watched you from my hotel balcony just to make everybody happy. I love All My Kids #untold #storys.”

