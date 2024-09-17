Moose Knuckles Taps Dennis Rodman To Star In Fall/Winter 2024 Campaign

A Moose Knuckles jacket is a critical piece in many winter wardrobes. This Canadian brand has left its mark on American culture, one coat at a time. For the launch of their Fall/Winter 2024 collection, they selected NBA star and fashion icon Dennis Rodman to be the face of the campaign.

Rodman first collaborated with the brand in 2019, and since then, there has been intense anticipation for his return. His innovative, boundary-pushing, and unapologetic style perfectly aligns with Moose Knuckles’ brand ethos.

Moose Knuckles

The campaign also represents legendary image architect Carlos Nazario’s debut vision since he was appointed as Global Creative Director of Moose Knuckles last year. Nazario does an excellent job implementing a contemporary urban style while staying true to the brand’s Canadian heritage. He incorporates unique textures, interesting silhouettes, and many styles.

Moose Knuckles

“The FW24 collection represents a synthesis of luxe and rebellion, attributes that Dennis embodies naturally,” said Carlos Nazario, Global Artistic Director to ESSENCE. “His fearless spirit and iconic status have infused an additional layer of depth and dynamism into this collection, highlighting our commitment to celebrating individuality and pushing the boundaries of luxury outerwear.”

Moose Knuckles

Rodman’s look for the campaign features his low haircut dyed into the pattern of the Moose Knuckles logo in blue with the rest of his hair dyed a variety of pink, blue, and purple shades paired with a brown fur coat and reflective sunglasses. Our favorite shot captures Moose Knuckles’ edgy and youthful vibe and Rodman’s distinctive style and aesthetic.

The Moose Knuckles Fall/Winter 2024 collection will be available today at 10 a.m. EST on MooseKnuckles.com.