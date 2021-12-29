How To Do A Beach Crawl In Turks And Caicos

As temperatures continue to lower and COVID infection rates unfortunately rise across the United States, for many, future travel plans will likely take an international turn. Not to worry, we just so happen to know a great place to look.

Earlier this month, Cheap Caribbean officially launched its Turks & Caicos Beach Crawl Package in honor of its 21st birthday. Taking the stress out of trip planning, the package includes flights, a five-night hotel stay at Seven Stars Resort, airport transfers, and the type of excursions that make for a great vacation. And we’re not just saying that. We had a chance to experience the Beach Crawl for ourselves so that when the booking window opened — which is from now until January 31 — we could guarantee our readers would get their money’s worth.

Speaking of money, packages start at $10,500 for two passengers and the travel window is April 25-30, so whether you’re thinking of vacaying with your bae or your bestie, make sure your travel companion is someone who’ll still be around come spring.

In the meantime, check out our guide to the Beach Crawl below so you know exactly what you’re getting into — and why you shouldn’t hesitate to get into it.