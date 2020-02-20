This Couple’s Underwater Maldives Proposal Will Make Your Heart Smile

Photo Credit: @kingjaffejoey

Whether you’re single or spoken for, the idyllic islands of the Maldives are at the top of many travelers’ wish lists. From the endless blue waters of the Indian Ocean and dreamy overwater villas to the colorful marine life and relaxed vibes, the country is literally the stuff vacay dreams are made of.

But one couple took a visit to the Maldives to the next level when they not only luxuriated on the country’s powder sand beaches but got engaged underwater.

Set in the world’s first underwater restaurant, Ithaa, located at the stunning Conrad Maldives Rangali Island resort, professional vacationer and Ghanaian boy Joey (@kingjaffejoey) created a romantic scene straight out of a fairytale when he proposed to his Ethiopian queen, Meron (@missmeron).

Complete with roses, underwater divers and of course, a gorgeous ring, Meron said yes to her forever king in a moment we know she’ll remember forever. Talk about the ultimate baecation! We’re so happy for the newly engaged couple, but we do have one question – Ghana Jollof or Injera at the wedding reception?

Check out a few more photos from this once-in-a-lifetime Maldives proposal and take a look back and Joey and Meron’s global love.