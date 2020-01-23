Black Travel Vibes: Live The Luxe Life In Zanzibar

Photo Credit: @mrsivorycoast

If you thought all there was to the continent of Africa was the poor and downtrodden clips you’ve seen on the news or in movies, you couldn’t be more wrong. From Morocco to South Africa, Mama Africa is filled with beauty and luxury that can rival any Caribbean or European destination on your bucket list. And one of those destinations is Zanzibar.

Zanzibar is infused with a unique heritage full of Caribbean-like charm, yet still distinctly African and the perfect escape for travelers looking for a luxurious vacation. From 5-star resorts with overwater villas looking out into the endless blues of the Indian Ocean and unique dining experiences showcasing cuisines from all across the globe to private sea adventures that will leave you speechless, Zanzibar is where you go to truly see Africa, the real Africa.

Recently, Elsa, also known as Miss Côte d’Ivoire USA 2016 (@mrsivorycoast) experienced some African luxe on the island and every moment of her trip made us mad we didn’t get an invite. If you’re looking to explore the continent beyond Ghana, check out our exclusive guide to Zanzibar that will help you plan a luxurious journey you’ll never forget.

01 Welcome To Zanzibar Located just off the coast of mainland Tanzania, Zanzibar is an eclectic East African island with strong Arabic, Indian, African, Persian and European influences. The best time to visit is from June through October when the weather is cooler, but December through February is another popular period to plan a trip for those looking to escape the cold. Your wallet will love you on this adventure with 1 Tanzanian Shilling equaling $0.000433580 USD. Photo Credit: @mrsivorycoast 02 Island Luxe Escape the bustling streets of Stone Town and head to the northeast coast of the island where the luxurious (and all-inclusive) Melia Zanzibar awaits. White sand beaches, five restaurants, private villas and more give you a glimpse of a side to Africa that the media rarely shows. Photo Credit: Melia Zanzibar 03 Rock Star Dining Perched on a rock in the middle of the Indian Ocean, the world-famous Rock Restaurant provides diners with indoor and outdoor dining over the sea with breathtaking views. The highlight? Taking a boat to the restaurant during high-tide. Photo Credit: @mrsivorycoast 04 Nature Queen The natural beauty of Zanzibar is tough to beat. Be sure to visit the Baraka Natural Aquarium in Nungwi, for a chance to swim with and feed rescued turtles. You can also spend the day swimming with wild dolphins on quick trip with local tour company, Safari Blue Photo Credit: @mrsivorycoast

