Black love is not canceled — and neither is quality time! If you’ve been thinking about heading off on a romantic, socially distanced getaway with your significant other, there are plenty of destinations to choose from.

Maybe you want to relax on a beach, head to the desert, or a quaint suburban town for some R&R. Whatever you desire, the opportunities are endless. While the global coronavirus pandemic has halted most international travel for the indefinite future, there are still plenty of beautiful and romantic options right in our own backyards.

If you’re looking for some destinations in the U.S. to reignite your flame after months of home school, remote work, and self-isolation, here are a few places that are perfect for cozying up with your significant other.