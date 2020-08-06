Black love is not canceled — and neither is quality time! If you’ve been thinking about heading off on a romantic, socially distanced getaway with your significant other, there are plenty of destinations to choose from.
Maybe you want to relax on a beach, head to the desert, or a quaint suburban town for some R&R. Whatever you desire, the opportunities are endless. While the global coronavirus pandemic has halted most international travel for the indefinite future, there are still plenty of beautiful and romantic options right in our own backyards.
If you’re looking for some destinations in the U.S. to reignite your flame after months of home school, remote work, and self-isolation, here are a few places that are perfect for cozying up with your significant other.
TOPICS: Travel baecation Black Travel Guide couples love romance travel travel
01
Napa Valley, California
What better way to celebrate an anniversary, honeymoon, or other special romantic occasion than with wine in this scenic part of California. There are more than 500 wineries to visit in this region. For wineries with beautiful views, check out Louis M. Martini Winery, Sterling Vineyards, Inglenook or Far Niente Winery in Oakville. Then dine at some of the country’s most romantic restaurants, including Olive & Hay, Brix Napa Valley, or Angèle Restaurant. Take a wine tour through the valley, take a walk through some of the state’s earliest vineyards, or bike with Napa Valley Bike Shop along scenic roads with the person you love for an unforgettable trip.
02
Westchester County, NY
Starting just 30 minutes north of Manhattan, set between the Hudson River and Long Island Sound, Westchester County has so much to offer couples eager to enjoy the final months of summer and the crisp fall weather that will once be upon us. Whether travelers decide to venture into the infamous town of Sleepy Hollow where the great Headless Horseman roams, go hiking at Bear Mountain, enjoy the plethora of restaurant and spa options that White Plains has to offer or explore quintessential farms for apple picking and hayrides, Westchester County is a postcard-perfect setting for exploration beyond New York City.
03
Asbury Park, New Jersey
For an ultra-luxe experience with your partner, look no further than Asbury Ocean Club Hotel, the Jersey Shore’s first luxury five-star boutique hotel that opened its doors this summer and has already become a favored romance getaway. Couples can relax and rejuvenate at the newly opened spa, where treatments calm the body and recharge the mind. The booming shoretown of Asbury Park has transformed itself into the cultural hub of the Jersey Shore with a burgeoning restaurant destination and vibrant beach culture.
04
Palm Springs, California
Palm Springs isn’t just for the epic fail that was the Insecure girls trip — it’s also suitable for couples. For those on the West Coast looking for some fun in the sun, check out Palm Springs for its hiking, gondola rides, golf, and warm desert air. Take the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway — the world's largest rotating tram car — to travel 2.5 miles up to the top of Chino Canyon, where you can wander around and explore. Relax together at Estrella Spa or Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs, where you can get desert-inspired treatments and poolside views.
05
Bluffton, South Carolina
Escape to stunning scenery, romance-ready restaurants, and tons of small-town charm in the hidden gem of Bluffton, SC. Nestled between Hilton Head Island and Savannah, the Montage Palmetto Bluff is set within a spacious 20,000-acre coastal nature preserve, surrounded by 32 miles of waterfront and lush maritime forests, ideal for the ultimate social-distancing lowcountry escape for couples - offering active and relaxing pursuits such as biking, fishing, boating, kayaking, golfing, conservancy tours and indigenous treatments at 13,000-sq. ft. Spa Montage. Visitors can take in serene waterfront views from a screened-in porch, or enjoy the beautiful vista of a centuries-old maritime forest, embracing the calm, natural beauty found throughout Palmetto Bluff.
06
Lake Tahoe, Nevada
Experience the Reno side of the Lake Tahoe area for adventurous activities and intimate restaurants and hotels, fit for romance travelers. Check out the Spa at Silver Legacy or the multitude of hot springs in the area for a relaxing day of romance, or the Riverwalk and Midtown District to explore. Opt to stay at the Edgewood Tahoe, which transports you to the crystal blue waters of Lake Tahoe, or the Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe, where the concierge service can arrange a day of adventure on the mountain, a round of golf, or a day of sailing on Lake Tahoe.
07
Key Largo, Florida
If you’re looking for an exotic, tropical vacation - without the hassle of a passport or the worry of international trekking - couples looking to experience luxury and get Caribbean vibes should treat themselves to the first and only all-inclusive resort in the Florida Keys — Bungalows Key Largo. The property’s 12 acres and all of its beloved amenities including 135 private, waterfront and garden view bungalows - each outfitted with an exclusive bougainvillea-laden veranda, alfresco oversized soaking tub and outdoor garden shower, for those late, intimate nights with your partner.