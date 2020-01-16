Photo Credit: @Ashanti/IG

It may only be January, but before you know it the heat of summer will be upon us, and with that comes a slew of warm-weather escapes that will require us to show some skin. However, if you’re like us, after all that indulgent holiday eating you may not be ready to show off your beach body just yet.

Now we know you’ve already made it one of your New Year’s resolutions to get fit and live healthier this year, but just in case you’re finding it a little hard to stay committed, we’ve found the perfect motivation. Whoever said summer bodies are made in the winter clearly hasn’t met R&B songstress Ashanti. All it takes is one look at her photos to see that the Long Island, New York native works on her enviable beach body all year long.

Seriously, 39-year-old Ashanti has to be a vampire because with every photo she drops it seems like she’s aging backward. Guess we’re the ones who look ‘Foolish’ while Ashanti serves us her toned legs, six-pack abs, junk in the trunk and permanent tan all across the globe.

If you thought today was going to be the day you skip the gym, think again. We’ve rounded up ten photos of Ashanti that are pure body goals and just what you need to put the cupcake down and stick to your fitness goals.

01 Ashanti's Global Slay Viva Las Vegas. Photo Credit: @Ashanti/IG 02 Ashanti's Global Slay Florida glow up. Photo Credit: @Ashanti/IG 03 Ashanti's Global Slay Kissed by the sun in Antigua. Photo Credit: @Ashanti/IG 04 Ashanti's Global Slay Beach babe. Photo Credit: @Ashanti/IG 05 Ashanti's Global Slay Laughs by the sea in Turks and Caicos. Photo Credit: @Ashanti/IG 06 Ashanti's Global Slay Ready for di road in Trinidad. Photo Credit: @networkingz 07 Ashanti's Global Slay A simple birthday slay in Miami. Photo Credit: @Ashanti/IG 08 Ashanti's Global Slay Soaking up a bit of that Turkish sun. Photo Credit: @Ashanti/IG 09 Ashanti's Global Slay Antiguan bombshell. Photo Credit: @Ashanti/IG 10 Ashanti's Global Slay Living it up in Barbados. Photo Credit: @Ashanti/IG

