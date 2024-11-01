A Guide To Black-Owned Harlem: What To Do And Where To Go This Fall

Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Have you ever wanted to visit a place where your Blackness speaks back to you? Go to Harlem.

The New York City neighborhood is known globally as one of the Black Meccas of the world. With its storied landmarks that were once the haunts of the famed artists that drove the Harlem Renaissance, the period of cultural expression that took place from the end of World War I (1917) to the 1930s, the neighborhood was home to the legends we’ve come to love including Duke Ellington, Billie Holiday, and Cab Calloway. To this day, the community is abuzz with electric energy reinforced by the bustling businesses, charming eateries, and interesting creative spaces it boasts. This energy is particularly strong in the fall when the weather is arguably the best in the city. Let’s take a look at some of the things you can get into in Harlem World at this time of year.

The Place to Stay

The Renaissance Hotel Harlem

Thanks to Hotels.com, I was transported into a world of Black excellence and Art Deco splendor during my stay at the Renaissance Hotel Harlem. The platform offered a competitive rate at around $140/night for the 4-star rated hotel located in the heart of the borough, flanked by mom-and-pop restaurants and bodegas.

The hotel ushers guests into both the past and present grandeur with subtle winks to Harlem Renaissance icons, which can be seen in the artwork, furniture design, and even the staircases.

Led by New York-based firm AJC Design and Carlita Alexander, the hotel beautifully honors the neighborhood’s storied culture with sweeping artifacts, furniture, and books.

Renaissance Hotel is housed inside the Victoria Theater Building, which is the rehabbed manifestation of the iconic Victoria Theater, which originally opened in 1917. It has been reimagined to include The Victoria Restaurant, a craft cocktail lounge residential tower, theater space, ballroom, rooftop, and will soon house retail shops.

My room was stunning and cozy, with city views, free Wi-Fi, air conditioning, and coffeemakers. Admittedly, space was limited, as is characteristic of NYC hotel rooms, but what it lacked in square footage, it made up for in functionality. Perfect for a fashionista, the room still managed to have multiple mirrors (including a full-bodied one in the bathroom) throughout. I was especially charmed by the etchings of Langton Hughes poems in some of the mirrors, further reinforcing the thoughtful design highlighting Harlem’s history for hotel guests.

In addition, The Renaissance boasts an incredible concierge team, health club, laundry and dry cleaning service, and room service.

The Renaissance Hotel Harlem

Things to Eat

Amy Ruth’s

Voted as one of the best chicken and waffle spots in the country, the restaurant certainly delivers based on the hundreds of positive reviews from customers and the five-star Google rating. If you’re in the mood for some down-home Southern cooking while in NYC, you’re in the right place.

For under $20, you’ll be in for a stomach-filling treat, as most items on the menu are incredibly affordable.

Fumo

How about some delicious Italian food? Try out Fumo. Its Harlem location on Amsterdam Avenue offers a breezy vibe with its clean and light decor, intimate seating, and mouth-watering menu. I got the penne funghi, a delicious pasta dish with wild mushrooms, marsala cream, and truffle oil. To die for!

Massawa

This Eritrean and Ethiopian eatery is sure to transport you straight to East Africa with its authentic cuisine and friendly service. Calling itself the oldest African restaurant in New York City, Massawa put down roots in 1988 and has been delighting guests ever since.

Melba’s

This restaurant serves up American Southern classics with a modern twist. Founded by Melba Wilson, a Harlemite who previously worked at world-famous NYC soul food eatery Sylvia’s, Melba saw firsthand what it took to launch an ever-lasting restaurant that spans generations.

Fieldtrip

If you ever wanted to know what it would taste like if you crossed Chipotle with the Caribbean, then you’re in luck. Fieldtrip, a fast-casual chain that serves up African and island-inspired rice, is a quick way to substantially satisfy your global palate. Created by Chef JJ, a world-renowned culinary master, Fieldtrip “celebrates rice, not as a side dish but as the main course because it brings people together.”

The Sea & Sea Harlem

If you have a taste for a hearty seafood stew or chowder, head on over to 116th Street and snag yourself the catch of the day.

Things to Sip on

IL Caffe Latte

Whatever is good enough for Dapper Dan is good enough for me. I was told that the legendary clothing designer often frequents the cafe for his favorite coffee and raves about its flavor profile and friendly service.

Harlem Hops

If you’re up for some autumn-themed ale, visit Harlem Hops. It offers a wide breadth of craft beers and a brief education on microbreweries in the heart of Harlem. It also has both East and West Coast IPAs that you can enjoy in its seated backyard area to soak up all the crisp fall weather.

Apollo Theater

Things to See

Harlem Creative Collective

Located on 147th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue, this vintage shop’s inventory includes clothing donated from beloved late actor Michael K. Williams and others. If you’re looking for an incredible and sustainable way to upgrade your fall wardrobe, look no further.

Heritage Theatre

Known as one of the oldest Black nonprofit theater companies in New York City, the Heritage Theatre was started in 1964 by Roger Furman, a playwright, director, and actor. It was created to celebrate and admire classic works of Black theater. It’s still doing just that.

Apollo Theatre

The iconic theater was initially built between 1914 and is still functioning today. Just like in its heyday, Amateur Night still runs, and you can catch it every Wednesday at 8 p.m.