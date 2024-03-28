Kofi Siriboe, Robin Givens and More Join Cast of ‘Harlem’ for Season 3

Good news for comedy fans! Prime Video’s breakout feel-good girlfriend dramedy, Harlem, has been renewed for a third season at the streaming platform.
Deadline reports that the show has officially been renewed for a third season, with Kofi Siriboe, Gail Bean, Logan Browning, and Robin Givens joining this season in recurring roles.
The brainchild of Girls Trip and First Wives Club creator Tracy Oliver, Harlem stars Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson, and Shoniqua Shandai, following the fun, friendship, single-girl adventures of four friends navigating life and love in the heart of NYC’s historic cultural hotspot.
Perhaps best known for his role as Ralph Angel Bordelon on OWN’s Queen Sugar and as Malik in 2017’s Girls Trip, Kofi Siriboe joins the cast as Seth, a Major League Baseball star who catches the eye – and heart – of one of our leading ladies.
Gail Bean, of Snowfall and P-Valley fame, will portray Eva, an assertive venture capitalist that shakes things up for Tye as they begin working together.
Legendary actress Robin Givens will portray Jaqueline, Eva’s stern mother. Also joining the cast is Dear White People star Logan Browning, who portrays Portia, a dynamic blast from Ian’s (Tyler Lepley) past, whose return to Harlem shakes things up for Ian and Camille (Meagan Good) as they already weren’t seeing eye-to-eye at season 2’s end.
“The only thing more fun than making season 2 of Harlem was getting to travel across the country and watch it with our fans!” Oliver said in a statement via Prime Video. “Thanks to everyone who showed up to support and watched it at home! We’re so grateful for all the love and can’t wait to bring you an even juicier season three.”