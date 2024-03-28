Kofi Siriboe, Robin Givens and More Join Cast of ‘Harlem’ for Season 3

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 21: (L-R) Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson and Shoniqua Shandai of Harlem poses for a portrait at Getty Images Portrait Studio at Stacy’s Roots to Rise Market on January 21, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Emily Assiran/Getty Images for Stacy’s Pita Chips)

Good news for comedy fans! Prime Video’s breakout feel-good girlfriend dramedy, Harlem, has been renewed for a third season at the streaming platform.

Deadline reports that the show has officially been renewed for a third season, with Kofi Siriboe, Gail Bean, Logan Browning, and Robin Givens joining this season in recurring roles.

The brainchild of Girls Trip and First Wives Club creator Tracy Oliver, Harlem stars Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson, and Shoniqua Shandai, following the fun, friendship, single-girl adventures of four friends navigating life and love in the heart of NYC’s historic cultural hotspot.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 10: (L-R) Actors Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson, Creator/Writer/EP Tracy Oliver, and actors Grace Byers and Meagan Good from Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Harlem’ attend Deadline Contenders Television at Paramount Studios on April 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood )

Perhaps best known for his role as Ralph Angel Bordelon on OWN’s Queen Sugar and as Malik in 2017’s Girls Trip, Kofi Siriboe joins the cast as Seth, a Major League Baseball star who catches the eye – and heart – of one of our leading ladies.

Gail Bean, of Snowfall and P-Valley fame, will portray Eva, an assertive venture capitalist that shakes things up for Tye as they begin working together.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Kofi Siriboe attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Gail Bean attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards Nominees Reception and Fashion Show at Vibiana on March 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Legendary actress Robin Givens will portray Jaqueline, Eva’s stern mother. Also joining the cast is Dear White People star Logan Browning, who portrays Portia, a dynamic blast from Ian’s (Tyler Lepley) past, whose return to Harlem shakes things up for Ian and Camille (Meagan Good) as they already weren’t seeing eye-to-eye at season 2’s end.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 20: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Robin Givens attends BuzzFeed’s “AM To DM” on November 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: Logan Browning attends Daily Front Row’s 7th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

“The only thing more fun than making season 2 of Harlem was getting to travel across the country and watch it with our fans!” Oliver said in a statement via Prime Video. “Thanks to everyone who showed up to support and watched it at home! We’re so grateful for all the love and can’t wait to bring you an even juicier season three.”