Yacht Living And Italian Excursions: The Best Of Black Celeb Travel In July

Summer travel season is in full swing and among the adventurers taking flight to destinations around the world are a few of your favorite stars. Whether they were celebrating birthdays, anniversaries or simply enjoying some time off in a luxurious locale, July has seen a whole host of notable figures go on all types of vacations. Check out our roundup of folks living their best life in some must-see spots with the best of Black celeb travel in July.

Magic and Cookie Johnson

The king and queen of summer travel went all around Europe again, not only with famous boo’d up friends, but also with their kids this time around. The couple kept followers looped in to all of their fun on their super yacht.

Ciara and Russell Wilson

The power couple celebrated their anniversary in Kyoto, Japan, including the experience of enjoying a private dinner with world famous Japanese chef Masaharu Morimoto. They wore their finest threads, as you can see, for the occasion.

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton

Our favorite Love Is Blind success story enjoyed a getaway to Morroco, taking in the culture and seeing the goods that can be found in Marrakech.

Karrueche Tran

The actress has been on the move all month. She is pictured first during her travels in Sicily, Italy, but she also took her gorgeous self to Ibiza and Jamaica as well.

Latto

Just in time for Paris Fashion Week, rapper Latto jetted to the European city and made sure to shop ’til she dropped before making a stop at the Eiffel Tower.

Tracee Ellis Ross

The actress also made her way to Paris for Fashion Week, but used the trip as a launching pad to also get in some relaxation in France and Italy.

Keion and Shaunie Henderson

It’s the Hendersons! The pastor and his first lady took a break from Houston to enjoy some tourist fun in Italy, which seemed to be the place to be this month for our faves.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

Now we don’t know where these two were, but we know they lived their best yacht life together as Keys took a break from her summer tour to enjoy some relaxation with her hubby.

Trevor Noah

While many stars hit up Paris for Fashion Week, the comedian just hit up the city to see what it had to offer for a few days. He enjoyed himself, even though he shared that his luggage was lost. Yikes!

Oprah Winfrey

The queen of talk was another star who touched down in the North African country of Morocco, spending her time in Marrakech for two days. She filled in those days with plenty of activity, including learning how to make luxurious rugs and busting a move.

Sarah Jakes Roberts and Touré Roberts

We told you Italy was the place to be in July. If you needed further proof, check out all the happiness on the faces of this preaching pair. They took a break from the pulpit to take in the beauty of Rome.

Chloe and Halle Bailey

After a busy last few months, the singing sisters linked up in the Caribbean, relaxing and having fun together in St. Lucia. Chloe took part in Carnival there, playing mas for the first time.

Ariana Fletcher

The influencer and entrepreneur celebrated her boyfriend with rapper beau Moneybagg Yo and friends in Anguilla. She shared a recap of her getaway and it was clear that much fun was had (and twerking was done).