In Case You Missed It: Taraji P. Henson Looks Amazing! Here’s How She Keeps Her Body Snatched

Getty

Taraji P. Henson has been fine for several decades since she received her breakout role as “Yvette” in the cult-classic film Baby Boy.

However, recently, the 54-year-old has kicked things up a notch with a new hairdo and snatched body, including chiseled abs. We recently noticed her updated look while she attended Peacock’s Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist premiere, as she’s starring in the limited eight-episode drama series. On the red carpet, Henson looked stunning, confident, and sexy, causing her fans and the internet to uproar. While a departure from previous aesthetics, the new look fits nicely and even inspired her fans to become more fit.

Henson recently shared her transformation on her Instagram, starting with a Reel sharing her stunning red carpet look, with a simple caption, “Change is goodT 🧡🧡🧡😘💋💋💋”

Her slim physique is attributed to consistently working out in the gym with celebrity trainer Mike T. of Force Fitness Inc., who trained Meagan Good and Angela Simmons. Henson is probably in the best shape of her life, and it’s due to weight lifting, squats, and rope pulling. Check out five of her highlighted gym exercises below to get inspiration.

Squats with weights:

Rope pulling:

Full body workout:

Bicep curls: