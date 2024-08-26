Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins Hospitalized Due To Severe Abdominal Blockage

Getty

TLC recently canceled an Aug. 23 appearance at the New York State Fair due to Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins’ health scare. The show was canceled less than an hour before they were set to perform because the artist was experiencing “severe abdominal blockage,” according to an Instagram post from the event’s organizers.

“After delivering an electrifying performance in Toledo, Ohio, on Thursday, TLC was eagerly anticipating their next stop at the New York State Fair in Syracuse,” the statement continued. “However, shortly after arriving in Syracuse, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins experienced sudden and severe nausea, vomiting, and intense abdominal cramps.”

The statement that was released also mentioned that the artist was seen by a doctor and diagnosed with a severe abdominal blockage.

“The doctor verified that this was not food poisoning but an abdominal blockage. Tionne deeply regrets having to cancel these shows and extends her sincere apologies to all her fans and the event promoters. The decision to cancel was made under the advisement of her physician, who required her to stay in the hospital overnight to undergo a CT scan to assess the severity of her condition.”

T-Boz, 54, has since shared an update with fans via Instagram, letting them know she’s returning to being in good shape.

“I’m on The Mend!!! This Was Just One Of Those Unexpected Things That I Had No Control Over! I Look Forward To Making It Up 2 You All… And Hopefully I’ll Get Out Of The Hospital Soon!!! As Soon As Tomorrow If All Goes Well!!! Thank You For Understanding… Blessings Always T❤️ #tboz #Tbeezy #TLC”

Also known as Tionne, T-Boz has struggled with several health issues over the years, including sickle cell disease, which she was diagnosed with as a child. Watkins also had a brain tumor, which she revealed after the fact, and needed surgery to have it removed. Despite those challenges, the singer has been triumphant, creating a lifelong career and experiencing mass success.

We’re happy to see one of our favorite girl group members getting better and wish her good health.