First Look: Lifetime’s ‘TLC Forever’ Celebrates The Undeniable Legacy Of An Iconic R&B Group

Today, Lifetime and A+E Networks released the first trailer for TLC Forever, a two-hour documentary chronicling the legendary R&B group’s success story.

During the upcoming special, surviving members Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins and Rozonda ‘Chili’ Thomas will reflect on their iconic career. From the early success to the hit records in later years, along with the trials and tribulations that come member the entertainment industry; it was all these factors that contributed to TLC becoming the biggest-selling girl group of all time in the United States.

After being formed in Atlanta, Georgia in 1990, the group went on to sell over 85 million records worldwide, scoring nine top-ten hits and winning four career Grammy Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, and five Soul Train Music Awards. Their meteoric rise was also met with low moments, controversy and tragedy, as TLC balanced worldwide fame and massive notoriety against internal fallouts, external attacks, bankruptcy, and illness. When group member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes died tragically in 2002, the group faced not only immense pain and an uncertain future but also felt abandoned by the entertainment industry despite reaching the top of the charts.

Against all odds and through all the struggles, the group persevered with courage, love and unity, forging a new path to success, including launching a new tour slated for summer 2023.

Directed by Matthew Kay, the documentary also features interviews with Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and rapper Missy Elliot. TLC Forever is produced by One Story Up and Lauren Fulton for Lifetime and A&E Network. Alongside Watkins and Thomas, Ross Williams, Geoff Martz, Bill Diggins, Rich Krim, Brad Abramson and Elaine Frontain Bryant will serve as executive producers for the project.

TLC Forever premieres Saturday, June 3 at 8p/7c, on Lifetime and A+E Networks. Take a look at the official trailer below.