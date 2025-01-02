Getty

Grammy-winning artist SZA had to check a fan recently who made what she felt were ‘weird’ comments about her body. While sharing a vulnerable moment online with her followers, a social media commenter decided to write a comment she didn’t appreciate.

On Dec 30, SZA, also known as Solána Imani Rowe, posted an old video on X where she was quarantined at her mother’s house in 2020 during COVID.

“Covid was hard … my granny had just died … I was hella depressed n masking . Not eating. Over working out,” she wrote on X. “But I always had my childhood home to n get lost . Still do . Grateful to be in a much better mental space now. s/o to those days tho.”

One user commented on the post and stated that the artist simply “got big.”

“Yall say weird s— like this and wonder why I’m different and don’t feel comfortable w yall anymore . Lol,” SZA replied to the commenter. “Yall do realize I mean different as in I don’t go on live+ talk and don’t communicate w yall like that anymore lmao not different as in change my appearance tf.😭”

SZA has been open about the work she’s gotten done on her body in recent years, which includes a Brazilian butt lift. In the December issue of British Vogues, the S.O.S singer shared mixed feelings about getting the procedure, including being ‘so mad’ she went through with it.

“It just wasn’t super necessary,” she shared while also adding that she has other things to focus on.

“I have other s— that I need to work on about myself,” said SZA. “I need to get my f—ing mental health together … Not to say you can’t do those things simultaneously, just, for me, I realize wherever you go, there you’ll be.”

At the same time, the singer said she’s happy with her results and isn’t against doing procedures again in the future.

“I’ll do a whole bunch more s— just like it if I want to before I’m f—ing dead because this body is temporary.”

The 35-year-old has also had breast implants in the past, which she eventually got removed because they were painful and exacerbated the fibrosis in her breasts.