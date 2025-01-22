Sweet Success: How This Black-Owned Vegan Bakery Is Redefining Dessert Culture

I’ll be the first to admit — if you were to offer me a vegan dessert, I may just turn it down. I mean, how else can you get the moist, fluffy, decadent texture of your favorite desserts without butter and eggs?!

In a world where vegan desserts often compromise on taste for ethics, Southern Roots Vegan Bakery stands as a testament that you can have them both — all you need is a little bit of innovation, determination, and love.

Founded in 2018 by a young San Antonio couple, Cara and Marcus Pitts, this Black- and woman-owned bakery isn’t just serving up plant-based treats – they’re revolutionizing how we think about vegan desserts while staying true to their community roots.

What began as Cara’s creative outlet for family gatherings has blossomed into a nationwide sensation, sparked by Marcus’s transition to a plant-based lifestyle. “We didn’t initially see ourselves running a business together,” Cara shares, reflecting on their journey from corporate healthcare jobs to entrepreneurship. “It happened organically when Marcus transitioned to a plant-based diet, and his lifestyle change led us here.”

Their commitment to community runs as deep as their passion for perfecting vegan treats. During the height of the pandemic, Southern Roots demonstrated their dedication to giving back by donating over 1,000 treats to essential workers at Baptist Hospital through their Random Acts of Kindness initiative. They’ve also built meaningful partnerships with the San Antonio Food Bank, proving that success tastes sweetest when shared with others.

The path to perfection wasn’t immediate. Cara, who’s been baking since her “Easy-Bake Oven days,” spent months perfecting their signature donut recipe. “The first attempt wasn’t perfect and it took months of testing and tweaking to get it right,” she admits. “Over time our process has evolved and we now make many of our ingredients from scratch which I believe adds an extra layer of love that keeps customers coming back.”

From humble beginnings at church events and local farmers’ markets, their dedication to quality hasn’t gone unnoticed. The brand has shipped to all 50 states consistently for the past four years, and recently achieved a major milestone by launching on Amazon. However, success didn’t come without its challenges. “In our early days, we were constantly mistaken at markets for employees of a corporate company,” the couple recalls. “People couldn’t believe we actually owned, created, and developed our own products.”

Facing limited access to capital, the Pitts made the courageous decision to self-fund their dream, emptying their 401k and savings. Their leap of faith paid off, with support eventually coming through various grants, including the Fearless Fund Women of Color Grant and LISC x Kevin Hart’s Gran Coramino Fund.

The couple’s commitment to growth and learning has been fundamental to their success. They joined business accelerators, both online and in-person, to gain knowledge and build connections. Simultaneously, they remained active in their marriage ministry, which proved invaluable in maintaining balance between their personal and professional lives. “Those times helped us course-correct and create a better balance between work and life,” they explain.

As Black entrepreneurs in the vegan food space, representation remains at the forefront of their mission. “When we started Southern Roots Vegan Bakery, we realized how rare it was to see people who look like us thriving in the vegan food space,” they share. “That realization fueled our passion to carve out a space not just for ourselves, but to inspire and uplift others.”

The Pitts have found inspiration in other successful Black entrepreneurs in the space, particularly Tabitha Brown. “She was an early champion and supporter of our brand, featuring us on an early edition of her Very Good Mondays,” they share. “To this day, we still have people discover Southern Roots because of her.”

Their San Antonio roots run deep, with their delectable creations now featured at prestigious local establishments like the Grand Hyatt Riverwalk and Hyatt Regency Riverwalk. Looking ahead, Southern Roots has ambitious plans for 2025, including expansion of their presence in Sprouts Farmers Market locations beyond Texas and California. Their ultimate goal? To be featured in Oprah’s Favorite Things, a dream that would catapult their brand to new heights.

The secret to their success as a couple in business? “We’ve come to appreciate the importance of leaning into each other’s strengths,” Cara explains. “Marcus has an incredible ability to connect with people and thrives when it comes to managing logistics and working with our distributors. I love diving into the operational side of the business.”

Through it all, Southern Roots remains committed to innovation while staying true to their roots. They’re currently working on becoming fully dye-free, testing natural coloring options for their beloved red velvet donuts without compromising the vibrant color their customers love. It’s this kind of thoughtful evolution that sets them apart in an increasingly crowded vegan marketplace.

As the Pitts continue to expand their reach through Amazon and retail partnerships, one thing remains clear: this power couple is just getting started.