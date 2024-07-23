Here’s What You Should Put On Your Summer Sex Checklist

Getty

The summer is here, and we are feeling sexy, flirty, and free!

Although it’s important to prioritize rest during the summer months, we should also strive to carve out space to experience pleasure. But how do you find the time to get creative to think outside of the box when it comes to sex?

It’s simple: you must try to fit it into your schedule as often as possible if you desire it. An easy way to do so is by creating a summer sex checklist to jot down all your sexual fantasies and wishes, to keep you on track, and also to hold you accountable.

To help guide you on your summer sex checklist journey, we enlisted the help of J Lamar Nichols, a certified dating coach, and matchmaker, to give you some ideas to put on your list! Check them out below and take notes.

Find a consistent summer sex buddy: The summer months often influence people to enjoy their singleness more; however, they still have a strong sexual appetite. To find a consistent summer sex buddy, you’ll need to be direct with the people you meet. During the first conversation, it’s okay to tell that person that you are only looking for casual sex often. Being honest from the start will help keep a healthy and consistent sex buddy relationship.

Visit a bathhouse or a sex club: Around 82% of Americans take vacations during the summer months, according to this survey. Vacations are the perfect time to visit bathhouses and sex clubs because many people are looking for quick ways to appease their erotic excitement away from home. Most are also not looking for long-term connections; they just want something quick, consensual, and casual. So, grab a couple of condoms and visit a bathhouse or sex club.

Buy yourself a new sex toy: Many people use sex toys to increase their sex drive, explore their sexuality, and increase their sexual confidence. Sex toys also encourage you to love your body. This summer, you should purchase a new sex toy that will give you quick pleasure and an easy orgasm.

Go to a nude beach or a clothing-optional resort: Many people desire to wear less clothing during the summer, so why not go nude and share that beautiful summer body with others? A nude beach or clothing-optional resort is the perfect place to meet like-minded people who share a love for being a nudist. Nude beaches and clothing-optional resorts bring you freedom and confidence.

Have sex doggy style: Having sex in the summer can be hot in many ways, so the best position where body heat will be exchanged less is doggy style. If you are a booty lover, the doggy-style position also allows you to enjoy the view while hitting the G-spot over and over again.

Enjoy a person’s natural scent: It’s no secret that we all sweat during the summer, and at some point during your day, your natural scent powers your favorite fragrance. Many men and women enjoy “man scent.” So, when your man gets in from a long workday, stop him before hitting the shower, pull down their pants, and sniff! The more you love them, the more you will enjoy that natural scent.