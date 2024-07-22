Here Are 5 Fun Summer Home Décor Trends

Getty

Everyone loves the carefree, fun, and even romantic vibes that summer months bring. Whether sitting outside on your patio, enjoying the warm breeze with a glass of wine, or hosting a backyard BBQ for your close loved ones, summer inspires new beginnings, connections, relaxation, and love.

What if you could bring those themes inside your home to help uplevel your interior design and decor? You can do it very quickly! The first step is to identify how you’d like your home to feel throughout the summer or year-round. Are you seeking a more carefree and light feel or adopting a whimsical romantic theme?

While the choice is yours, it’s important first to establish a theme that can be applied to every room of the house. We previously spoke to you about easy summer decor themes that you can use to make your home a summery oasis and haven, like pairing down your decor, leaning into dreamy color palettes, adding florals, and more, however; now, we’re going to highlight some fun summer decor trends for you to apply throughout your home.

Check out some of our favorite and easy summer home decor trends below.

Indoor-Outdoor Living: A popular summer home decor trend we’re seeing pop up is “indoor-outdoor living,” which essentially is fashioning your home decor around elements that are traditionally known to be outside, like patio furniture or the use of large glass doors and bi-folding doors, to create the illusion of being outdoors.

Playful Patterns: Playful patterns can spruce up any dull home. You can leverage them for decor by using striking textiles for wallpaper or bolder patterns for pillows or chairs.

Quiet Luxury: “Less is more” can also apply to your home decor, especially for the summer. Think of using beiges, creams, and whites as part of your decor. Pair down the eclectic maximalism style and instead opt for a serene and calmer look.



Classic Blues: Blues remind many people of the beauty of the ocean. Add some gorgeous cobalt blues to your home. It doesn’t have to be furniture but decor elements like throw pillows, blankets, vases, candles, or sculptures.

Boho Chic: The classic but casual trend is back this year! This trend embodies every element of summer, with its brilliant use of plants, lighter colors, and delicate tapestry. You can immerse your home with beautiful plants, wooden furniture, decorative art pieces, and specialty woven baskets to accomplish this look.