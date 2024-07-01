5 Easy Home Decor Ideas To Transform Your Space Into A Summer Oasis

Getty

As the temperatures heat up across the country, many of us will desire to spend more time outside. However, if you don’t have any outside space, you should consider sprucing up your home decor for the summer.

A warm summer refresh is always a good idea and easy to do. To add light and warmth to your home, you can change your color scheme, focusing on light fabrics and elevated and colorful decor. This technique will transform your home or specific areas into a summery haven and oasis. Or you can incorporate the outdoor space into an indoor-outdoor space by mixing patio seating, lighting fixtures, and colorful rugs.

However, when you decide to refresh your space, you should aim to be creative and intentional and add exciting color palettes like indigo blues, creamy oranges, and electrifying magentas. Check out some low-lift home decor ideas to transform your space for the summer below.

Pair down your decor: I love mid-century modern interior design because of its sleek and contemporary design. Choose creams, whites, and decor accessories like throw pillows and geometric-shaped sculptures to add a classic summer look to your decor. Add some visual interest to your space!

Lean into jewel tones: Colors like magenta, sapphire blue, and dewy yellows work perfectly for a summer theme. Those colors add character to any space and work well with subdued colors like white, cream, and beige. Try incorporating jewel-toned throw pillows or a vase to ease your way into using the color scheme.

Adjust your window treatments: Adding a lot of light is one easy way to make your home more summery. Pull back the curtains or change them altogether. Instead of heavy window treatments, opt for flowy or light ones.

Bring in beachy elements: Bring the sea to your home. Leverage nautical decor to make your home into a chic beach house! Navy, blue, white, and cream with seashells should do the trick.

Leverage wicker: Wicker decor adds flair and earthiness to your home. You can even use a wicker tray server for your breakfast nook.

Add florals: Florals add fun to any space, especially in the summertime! Be sure to keep some beautiful floral arrangements in your home this summer.