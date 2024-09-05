It's Suicide Prevention Month: These Are The Alarming Stats To Know

Getty

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, which is a time to remember the lives lost to suicide, acknowledge the millions who have experienced suicidal thoughts, and honor the millions of individuals, families, and communities that have been impacted by suicide.

However, it’s also a time to raise awareness about suicide prevention and share messages of hope. According to a recent study looking only at women, researchers from Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine and Howard University identified Black women aged 18–65 years to have the highest risk for suicide, despite their socioeconomic status. The study also found that Black women in the highest income had a 20% increase in the odds of suicide compared to white women in the lowest socioeconomic status.

“Our findings were surprising because most studies usually show that the rate of suicide was higher in white women in the U.S. However, when we begin to look at the intersection of race and income, a different picture emerges,” explained corresponding author Temitope Ogundare, MD, MPH, clinical instructor of psychiatry at the School.

So why are Black women suffering heavily from suicide, especially if we’re earning more than our counterparts? Given that the suicide rates among Black women and girls have climbed for two decades, it’s not an economic issue. Instead, it stems from chronic racism, stress, and burnout, as well as a mistrust of medical support systems such as healthcare providers. Additional factors could be intimate partner violence, neighborhood violence, and lack of investment from federal and state support systems.

Here are more alarming statistics you should know according to the World Health Organization:

More than 720,000 people die due to suicide every year.

Suicide is the third leading cause of death among 15–29-year-olds.

Seventy-three percent of global suicides occur in low- and middle-income countries.

For every suicide, many more people attempt suicide. A prior suicide attempt is a significant risk factor for suicide in the general population.

Signs of Suicide:

Discussing the following themes:

Wanting to die

Feeling guilt or shame

Feeling like they are a burden to others.

Experiencing hopeless feelings:

Empty, hopeless, trapped, or having no reason to live

Extremely sad, more anxious, agitated, or full of rage

Unbearable emotional or physical pain

Changing behavior, such as:

Making a plan or researching ways to die

Withdrawing from friends, saying goodbye, giving away essential items, or making a will

Taking dangerous risks, such as driving extremely fast

Displaying extreme mood swings

Eating or sleeping more or less

Using drugs or alcohol more often

If these warning signs apply to you or someone you know, get help as soon as possible, mainly if the behavior is new or has increased recently.

Reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, call or text 988 or Chat at 988lifeline.org

You can also text the Crisis Text Line, text “HELLO” to 741741.

You are not alone.