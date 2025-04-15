LSU Star Flau’jae Johnson Adds Fashion To Her Repertoire With Game-Changing Foot Locker Deal

Nobody moves like Flau’jae Johnson.

One day, the rising basketball star is lending her talents (both on the court, and in the classroom) to LSU, and the next she’s in the studio dropping bars. Now, the multi-hyphenate is adding another dimension to her growing empire as the new face of Foot Locker’s new spring campaign “Stay in Rotation” with PUMA.

While the campaign marks Johnson’s first major fashion partnership, anyone who’s followed her knows style has always been part of her DNA.

“This partnership with Foot Locker is a dream come true. I’ve always believed that style has no limits, and the ‘Stay in Rotation’ campaign is all about having options and owning your look from the ground up,” Johnson said in a statement about the collaboration. “For this campaign, I’m stepping out in my favorite PUMA sneakers because no matter where I am or what I’m doing, the right kicks don’t just complete the fit – they elevate my whole vibe and bring energy to every move.”

Launching April 15, the campaign features Johnson rocking three PUMA styles that showcase different sides of her personality. The PUMA Speedcat gives off retro racing vibes that Johnson pairs with everything from baggy cargos to tennis skirts. When she’s feeling more feminine, the Speedcat Ballet blends sporty elements with ballet-inspired aesthetics. And for days when she’s tapping into her musical side, she likes that the La France gives a nod to Y2K skate influence.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect. Women’s college basketball viewership has exploded, with this year’s championship game drawing record numbers. And as a result, athletes like Johnson have crossed over from sports with the ability to influence across multiple domains (and cashing in during the process).

What’s most exciting about this partnership is how effortless it is for Johnson, who has younger girls and peers alike already tapped into her lifestyle. She epitomizes where sports, entertainment, and fashion are headed, which is a more fluid exchange of influence across previously separate domains. And she has the ability to move effortlessly between these worlds while maintaining an uncompromising sense of self.

Not to mention, for Johnson, the coolness was already there (as we’ve long to come already know), and now Foot Locker is just tapping into it.