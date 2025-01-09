The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: Top Destinations For Solo Adventures In 2025

Courtesy of Mercedes Arielle

Solo travel can be one of the most transformative experiences in a woman’s life. Navigating alone frees you to set your itinerary and reconnect with yourself. Many often return home empowered with a deeper appreciation of the world and their place in it. However, as Black women, there are unique considerations when traveling alone–particularly regarding safety, inclusivity, and the warmth of local communities.

To help guide you, we reached out to seven Black travel influencers and writers–myself included–to weigh in on the best places to jet off to as a Black solo female traveler.

Courtesy of Kira West

Mexico City, Mexico

Kira West, Travel Creator & Writer – @bykwest

Mexico City is one of my favorite destinations, especially for solo travelers. I’ve visited solo nearly five times! As a born and bred New Yorker, there’s something that just feels familiar about the city, comfortable even. The food is incredible, the city is walkable, and there are tons of great cafés for co-working, which makes it great for a long or short trip.

As the country’s largest city and capital, there’s no shortage of things to get into. Check out Frida Kahlo’s Casa Azul, take in the colorful structures while walking down the streets of Coyocán, or indulge in eating traditional Mexican food at one of the markets.

San Pedro, Belize

Madeline Holly-Carothers, Travel Content Creator – @gottabemaddy

I love Belize, specifically San Pedro. It’s really laid back, and the residents are friendly. Plus, the food is amazing there, and it’s really affordable in comparison to many other destinations. If someone wants a relaxed, slower-paced solo trip, San Pedro is it!

If you’re searching for a slice of paradise, add San Pedro, Belize, to your travel bucket list. This town, located along the Caribbean Sea, has beautiful white sand beaches.

Spend a day snorkeling along the Belize Barrier Reef, the second largest in the world, or grab a bite to eat at one of the many waterfront restaurants.

Courtesy of Taryn White

Scottsdale, Arizona

Taryn White, Travel Writer – The Trip Wish List

Scottsdale offers an idyllic escape for solo travelers seeking the outdoors, arts, and refined culinary experiences. Explore diverse desert flora at the Desert Botanical Garden. Hike Pinnacle Peak for stunning vistas and activities like stargazing and sunset moon hikes. For a taste of local culture and one-of-a-kind shopping, head to Old Town Scottsdale.

This city in Southwestern Arizona boasts more than 300 days of sunshine each year and is perfect for anyone itching to get outdoors. If you aren’t into hiking, check out the art galleries and studios in the Old Town district or enjoy a hot air balloon ride.

Lisbon, Portugal

Jenee Hall, Travel Influencer – @TheLuxuryVagabond

For Black women traveling solo, Lisbon offers a unique sense of community. A thriving Black expat scene hosts frequent gatherings, making connecting and feeling at home easy. Add to that its status as one of the safest cities in the world, and you’ll find a destination that invites you to explore, connect, and truly belong.

This European city is known for its history and fantastic food scene. Learn about Black history with the African Lisbon Tour, meander through the colorful streets of Alfama, and enjoy Fado, traditional Portuguese music, while dining on local flavors.

Courtesy of Colby Holiday

Hội An, Vietnam

Colby Holiday, Travel Creator & Writer – @worldofawanderer

Hội An, Vietnam, is a place that easily resides as one of my top-five favorite destinations in the world. I highly recommend it for Black solo women travelers. The people are some of the friendliest I’ve ever met, the gastronomy scene is out of this world, and for the fashion girlies, there are streets lined with tailors and shoemakers who can craft custom pieces for you in no time flat.

This ancient town’s architecture is so well-preserved that UNESCO recognizes it as a World Heritage Site. Stroll through the lantern-lit streets, take a lantern-making workshop, or enjoy a boat ride along the Thu Bon River.

Japan

Mercedes Arielle, Travel Influencer – @calculatedopulence

Japan is a haven for solo Black women. In Nagasaki, uncover layers of history and culture, from its global influences to its breathtaking harbor views. Venture further to the islands, like Miyajima with its iconic floating torii gate, or Shodoshima, known for its olive groves and quiet beauty.

With the Japanese yen hitting historic lows, many of our social media feeds have been flooded with images of influencers flocking to Japan, making it a trending destination for 2025. From its blend of futuristic innovations to ancient traditions, this country has a lot to offer.

Palm Springs, California

To add my voice to the discourse, if you’re looking for a solo vacation centered around pampering yourself, Palm Springs fits the bill. Although widely known as the location of the Coachella Valley Music Festival (Beychella to us) held in its backyard each spring, Palm Springs earns high marks as a self-love getaway. I could easily spend a week indulging in the spa treatments at The Spa at Sec-he or drop a bag vintage shopping in some of the city’s iconic boutiques.