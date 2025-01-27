Skai Jackson Gives Birth To Her First Child

Getty

Disney alumn Skai Jackson is now a mother! The 22-year-old gave birth to her first child and shared the news via her Instagram page.

“Kasai 🧸🤎,” the actress wrote in a caption under an image of her holding her baby’s precious little hands and them wearing matching green plaid onesies. Skai hasn’t yet revealed her child’s face, name or sex as the image cut off their faces.

The Man in the White Van actress revealed she was pregnant in November 2024 during an interview with PEOPLE.

“I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life–embracing motherhood and driving into new acting projects,” the 22-year-old told the outlet. “My heart is so full!”

After revealing her pregnancy, the new mom was sure to keep fans updated with pictures of her budding bump.

Although Skai hasn’t publicly identified the father of her child, back in November, she told PEOPLE she’d be welcoming her firstborn with her boyfriend.

Jackson will also have the support of her mother Kiya Cole as she embarks on this new chapter. The actress has always spoken highly of her mother, who raised her single handedly.

“[My mom] always taught me to stand up for myself, stand up for what I believe in and fight for what is right,” she told PEOPLE in February 2023. “I thank her for that because without her, I probably wouldn’t have a lot of the confidence that I do now.”

Jackson’s rise to fame came from playing the role of Zuri Ross on Jessie and its spinoff Bunk’d. The actress has also released her book, Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower and Clapback in 2019 and was part of the 2020 cast of Dancing With the Stars.

Congratulations to one of the newest moms in town and wishing her all the best on this exciting journey!