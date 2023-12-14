‘Please Stop’: Simone Biles Addresses Pregnancy Rumors

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Simone Biles is addressing rumors that popped up on the internet about her being pregnant, and hates that she has to do so.

The rumors started after Biles, 26, posted a picture of herself at her husband Jonathan Owens’ most recent football game. The iconic gymnast was pictured rocking a brown, fitted pant and top with an oversized camouflage jacket. Apparently, fans thought they were seeing a round stomach on the fit star and believed that meant she was pregnant.

“I hate that I even have to address this, but please stop commenting on this photo or my Instagram in general about me being ‘pregnant,’” Biles wrote in a post on Instagram above the image in question. “I’m not pregnant.”

Biles went to the game to show her hubby some love. He joined the Green Bay Packers in May of this year, shortly after their wedding. As a result, the two have been in a long-distance marriage since Biles has her own career commitments, which consist of making history. Earlier this year, she won her sixth world all-around gold medal, which resulted in her breaking her own record and becoming the most decorated gymnast in history. Despite a busy schedule and training, Biles makes an effort to attend as many of Owens’s games as possible and she’s always cheering him on front row and center.

The loving athletes took their relationship to new heights in April; they had two weddings–one at the courthouse and another lush celebration in Cabo. The couple tied the knot after beginning their fairytale romance at the onset of the pandemic in 2020. They met on the Raya dating app.

Shortly after the wedding, Owens announced he would be playing for the Green Bay Packers and Biles, who holds 27 world medals, was getting ready to compete in Antwerp, Belgium after taking time off to take care of her mental health.

Owens and Biles are currently building their dream home and both excelling in their respective careers. We hope fans can learn to not comment on women’s bodies as the pair continue enjoying their first year of marriage together.