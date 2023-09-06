Simone Biles And Husband Jonathan Owens Gave Fans A First Look Inside Their Dream Home

Instagram

Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, are taking another big step together…building their dream home. Recently, the Olympic gymnast returned home from winning her eighth national title in California and posted photos on Instagram that showed the married couple visiting a home under construction. She wrote in a brief caption, “Loading… 🏠🤍🛠.”

The first photo of the carousel post showed the gymnast looking away hopefully as she sat on a set of stairs, with the wooden framework of the house visible around her.

She also included photos of Owens as he walked through the property. In the last picture of her post, she shared a shot from above of her and captured her husband holding hands as they stood outside on a sandy area covered in tire tracks.

Their property visit comes after Biles shared a romantic photo on Instagram Friday that showed her left hand over Owens’ hand, giving their fans a closer look at their gorgeous matching diamond wedding bands.

“Back together again🤞🏾,”Biles captioned the post, pointing to the couple’s reunion following her national title-winning performance at the US Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California on Aug. 27.

Her husband, Owens, echoed the sentiment in the comments section, writing, “Back at home ❤️❤️.”

The couple got engaged in February 2022 after meeting on the Raya dating app in March 2020, exchanged heartfelt vows in a courthouse wedding in April this year before heading off to a destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with close friends and family in May.

“I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍,” Biles captioned a carousel of images she posted on Instagram back in April. The sweet snaps showed the couple during, and after, their courthouse nuptials.

We’re excited to witness how the couple deepens their bond with one another by creating milestone moments.