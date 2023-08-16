‘He Stays Spoiling Me’: Simone Biles’ Husband Paid Close Attention To Her Twitter Likes To Gift Her These Luxury Handbags

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Simone Biles has been floating on cloud nine since she met her now husband, Jonathan Owens, in 2020. His thoughtfulness seems to have a lot to do with why their love is still waxing strong. The gymnast posted his most recent romantic gesture on Instagram.

“My husband is the best. He stays spoiling me,” she wrote on an InstaStory showing two purses, one a Prada bag, the other from Jacquemus. Owens did some investigating to find out what things she was into in order to get her gifts. “The fact he saw my Twitter likes for this one makes my heart melt.”

The lovebirds are still on a high after their stunning wedding in Cabo in May. They had 144 of their loved ones join them to celebrate their love. Prior to that, Biles and Owens had a courthouse wedding in Houston in April.

When recapping her wedding day with Vogue, Biles described it as a magical experience.

“Whales were jumping out of the water as our ceremony started,” she said. “Whale season is over by the way. It sprinkled for two minutes after we got married — which is good luck! — and we had a full moon. It was truly the most magical!”

She added, “Seeing Jonathan at the altar was a dream. Our guests were cheering for everyone. I was shocked by the love in the air. The ceremony was so beautiful and dreamy!”

The marriage blessings are already flowing as soon after tying the knot, Owens signed a 1-year, $1,010,000 free agent contract with the Green Bay Packers. Prior to that, he played for the Houston Texans where he spent four seasons.

The two are currently going back and forth between Texas and Wisconsin as they pursue their respective career goals. However, she is sure to support her man by showing up at as many games as possible. She posted a picture of the two kissing on the football field on Instagram.

“Long distance isn’t easy, but seeing you play your heart out is so worth it,” she wrote. “I’m so proud of you baby.”

Biles is also continuing to build a legacy of greatness post-marriage. The seven-time Olympic medalist recently won the U.S. Classic on her return to elite gymnastics and is now headed to the national championships. It was her first time competing since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Here’s to a thoughtful husband who makes an effort to keep the love flowing without having to be asked!