Simone Biles Is Now The Most Decorated Gymnast In History

Naomi Baker/ Getty Images

Renowned gymnast Simone Biles achieved another historic milestone at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

Biles won the individual all-around title at the world championships for the sixth time. Her win in Antwerp, Belgium marked her 27th world championship medal, making her the most decorated gymnast in history, with world and Olympic medals combined, the Associated Press reports.

She surpassed the previous record held by Larisa Latynina, who represented the Soviet Union. Biles achieved a remarkable score of 58.399 points across various apparatuses, including the balance beam, floor, vault, and uneven bars. She outperformed Rebeca Andrade, the Brazilian defending champion, by 1.633 points.

At 26 years old, Biles displayed near-perfect gymnastics and maintained her extraordinary performance, earning her a sixth all-around title at the world championships. Rebeca Andrade won the silver medal, while Biles’ teammate, Shilese Jones, secured the bronze medal.

Among the history-making gymnasts’ accolades are 21 gold world championship medals and seven Olympic medals.

On Saturday, the gymnast competes in the vault and uneven bars finals, followed by the balance beam and floor exercise finals on Sunday.