Spice Up Your Sex Life For The New Year: Here Are 9 Sexual Resolutions You Should Try

It seems like everyone is trying to upgrade their lives in all aspects this year. From setting wellness and health resolutions to prioritizing rest and hobbies, people aim to create their form of joy, pleasure, and excitement for 2024, which should extend to the bedroom. Sex should also be at the top of your to-do list this year – as it’s essential to experience a reprieve from the daily stressors of life but also to have the opportunity to enjoy intimacy freely. Even if you don’t have a partner(s), sex is always accessible and available to you. This year, try creating sexual resolutions to ensure your sex life is spicy, juicy, and enjoyable. We’ve put together several resolutions for you to become inspired.

Prioritize orgasms: Receiving quality orgasms during sex should be a non-negotiable in 2024. You deserve to have a pleasurable experience during sex. Don’t settle for anything less. There are also different ways to receive that don’t involve penetration. Orgasmic meditation, or “OM” for short, is a wellness and sexual practice combining mindfulness, touching, caressing, and pleasure. According to the Institute of OM, this practice is designed to harness the sexual impulse, combining arousal and meditation for long-term, sustained changes, and it isn’t about climaxing; it’s more about taking the underlying energy, anticipation, excitement and using it to flourish and finish, think of this practice as the next step in your foreplay routine.

Try a new sex toy: Sex toys can be an excellent option for you and your partner or yourself to experience joy during intimate moments. The beauty of sex toys is they are instrumental when it comes to self-pleasure. Try out teledildonic sex toys this year – as these devices are controlled remotely through an app and help couples add creativity and excitement to the bedroom.

Explore BDSM: Kick things up a notch this year! Encourage yourself and your partner to engage in some kinky foreplay or sexual activity. Despite people writing off BDSM as a kinky sexual fetish in someone’s dank basement, it’s an umbrella term that covers a spectrum of sexual behaviors and preferences and doesn’t have to include sex. To get started, check out our BDSM glossary.

Dare to try an out-of-the-box sexual experience: Explore anal sex this year or new sexual techniques like “queening” and “surfacing.” Challenge yourself to get out of your sexual comfort zone.

Consider meditation in the bedroom: Yes, erotic meditation is a thing! Erotic meditation is a practice that involves slowing down to connect with your body and the sensations that it experiences. Additional names for erotic meditation can include mindful sex, sex meditation, meditation masturbation, orgasmic meditation, and tantric masturbation. The purpose of the practice is to experience a more profound sensual pleasure by committing yourself to expand your horizons with sexual play. Erotic meditation allows you to focus and remain present during foreplay and intercourse, deepening your pleasure and connection to your body.

Receive consultations from a sex doula: Sex doulas are guides who can help streamline sexual connection within your body, prevent previous sexual trauma, and improve your sex life.

Create a sexual schedule and routine: Get in the practice of curating a sexual schedule and routine to maximize your pleasure throughout the week and month.

Purchase some sexy lingerie: Have some cute lingerie for yourself to wear when you feel sexy.

Attend a sex conference: Attending a sex conference will further connect you with your sexuality. You can also learn from other women who wish to deepen their sexual knowledge.

Get tested: Remember, above all else, it’s essential to stay healthy when engaging in sexual activity. Get yourself tested often.