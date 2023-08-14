Sex Talk: Your Guide To Steamy Foreplay – Here Are 5 Ways To Get Started

Getty

Who says sex begins and ends with penetration? Foreplay is an important step to take before the main event. While the purpose of foreplay is to add sexual excitement, especially for women, before intercourse, the activity can be a turn-on way before intercourse. Although foreplay is supposed to feel good, it’s deeper than that (pun intended). Physiological, engaging in foreplay can help build emotional intimacy, making you and your partner feel connected and bonded.

Suppose you’re not in a committed relationship. In that case, that’s okay too, as foreplay can make you feel comfortable, given that you’re not rushing into penetrative sex immediately, allowing you to let down your guard and remove any doubts or insecurities, which can make sex more passionate down the road.

Also, if you’re dealing with a lower libido due to stress, incorporating consistent foreplay may do the trick, as kissing and caressing release oxytocin, dopamine, and serotonin, lowering cortisol (stress hormone) levels and increasing feelings of affection and bonding. It’s also important to note that foreplay doesn’t have to lead to intercourse, as you might be able to receive several orgasms with foreplay alone.

One may wonder, how do I begin foreplay? Outside of the basic kissing, touching, fingering, shallowing technique, and massaging, there are other ways to turn yourself and your partner(s) on by foreplay in the bedroom and beyond. Check out some ideas below.

Think outside the box and your bedroom: The quickest thing to do to spice up your sex life is to take things out of the bedroom, which includes foreplay. Instead of hooking up on your bed, take a nice and steamy shower to heat things further.

Hold each other: Sometimes, sweet intimacy is your best bet. Hugging your partner while pressing your genitals to theirs could excite you both for what’s to come.

Reminisce on previous steamy encounters: Reflecting on intimate moments with your boo can make you gleefully anticipate future sexual rendezvous.

Take kissing off the table: Instead of kissing, try other intimate gestures like rubbing and breathing for an intimate experience.

Talk dirty to them: Whether you’re practicing BDSM foreplay or not, speaking dirty to your partner can help excite you both. Don’t overthink it, though. You can share exactly what you’d like your partner to do to your body, underneath the sheets, or (whenever).