7 Ways To Have Mind-Blowing Orgasms For National Orgasm Day

Getty

Today is National Orgasm Day. National Orgasm Day is dedicated to acknowledging sexual climaxes while raising awareness and encouraging sexual liberation and pleasure. According to Medical News Today, orgasms exist at the nexus of sexual pleasure and peak excitement, representing a powerful feeling of physical pleasure and sensation. Orgasms typically result from sexual stimulation and involve the muscles, blood vessels, and a release of feel-good chemicals known as endorphins, typically lasting 30-60 seconds. Orgasms release endorphins, known as feel-good hormones, which may make people feel sleepy, relaxed, or happy afterward but don’t only occur during sexual stimulation. During an orgasm, people may experience intense pleasure in the genitals and throughout the body.

Orgasms can also have positive health benefits. According to a 2019 study, orgasms can help people sleep better. The study found that orgasms achieved with a partner or solo masturbation resulted in quality sleep, as the body releases a hormone called oxytocin while experiencing an orgasm. Oxytocin has various health benefits, such as regulating anxiety and reducing the risk of heart disease and cancer, such as ovarian cancer. Now with knowing all the benefits of experiencing consistent orgasms, you are probably wondering how you achieve them. Check out our tips below.

1. Carve out time for sexual activity: If you’re partnered, make sure that you take time out of your busy schedule to have sex. It’s important to carve out time to achieve not only an orgasm but intimacy as well.

2. Try out different positions during sex: Get creative during sex so you can reach your climax. Open your legs to gain deep penetration, or throw them over your partner’s shoulders for ultimate pleasure.

3. Masturbate solo: Sometimes, only you know what you need physically. Take some time to masturbate by yourself to get to know your own body and the pleasures it desires.

4. Prioritize your pleasure: Even if you’re engaging in partner sex, you may want to still prioritize your needs by directing your partner in the bedroom. Communicate with them about what makes you feel good.

5. Use foreplay: Believe it or not, foreplay is a surefire way to achieve orgasms, as the practice primes your body to have the best orgasm possible. Some examples of foreplay: are dirty talking, masturbation, acting out a fantasy, massages, and body kissing.

6. Explore your clitoris: Sex experts have called the clitoris “the powerhouse of the female orgasm,” which makes sense, as it’s a sensitive organ with 8,000 sensory nerve fibers. Although you may not need direct clitoral stimulation to orgasm, you should start exploring how to leverage your clit for pleasure.

7. Find your G-spot: The G-spot or Grafenberg spot is inside the vagina. It’s about an inch inside the vaginal opening on the upper vaginal wall — closest to the belly button. Pro-tip: Identify your G-spot and then have your partner or yourself gently touch it along with a clit massage.