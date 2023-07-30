There’s A New Morning After Pill  – For STI Protection

Wisp

Across the United States, STI cases are on the rise, as syphilis cases are at the highest levels in 70 years. In response to this issue, Wisp is becoming the first sexual health-focused telehealth company to offer a solution: a morning-after pill for STIs, DoxyPEP. This new offering is vital to filling the gap in treatments available for syphilis, given the nationwide shortage of penicillin. DoxyPEP can also prevent other STIs, such as chlamydia and gonorrhea. By introducing a morning-after pill for STIs, Wisp is helping combat the rise of sexually transmitted infections by providing an accessible and affordable nationwide offering.

DoxyPEP, which also stands for Doxycycline Post-Exposure Prophylaxis, is a one-time, 200mg dose of doxycycline, a preventive measure against STIs when taken no later than three days after unprotected sex. Studies have shown that DoxyPEP can reduce the risk of contracting gonorrhea, chlamydia, and syphilis, by two-thirds. Doxycycline is an antibiotic used to treat multiple types of bacterial infections (including STDs and STIs). According to Wisp and medical experts, “Post-exposure” refers to the period after the possibility of exposure to an STD.

Wisp claims DoxyPEP is safe, as its regimen consists of doxycycline, a commonly prescribed antibiotic for treating various conditions, including acne. While the FDA and CDC have not yet officially approved the DoxyPEP regimen for its use in reducing the risk of STDs, they are currently evaluating the available data and considering its implications. However, the Department of Public Health in California has recommended this regimen for high-risk individuals, and many Infectious Disease Clinics have begun to prescribe this off-label treatment as research continues.

You can order DoxyPEP through Wisp and pick it up at your local pharmacy. A single dose is available for $22. You’ll also have the option to add on a lab slip for STD testing at a local lab so you can ensure you are negative for STDs following your treatment. However, it is advised to wait 90 days after your dose of DoxyPEP to complete your STD testing to ensure your results. It’s important to note that DoxyPEP doesn’t protect against Monkeypox, HIV, herpes, or other viral infections. Currently, there is insufficient evidence to recommend DoxyPEP for STD prevention for individuals who report receptive vaginal sex.