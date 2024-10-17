Our Favorite IT Couple, Serena Page And Kordell Beckham, Partners With Lyft To Encourage People To Vote

Lyft

We are currently 18 days away from a crucial presidential election. However, America voted earlier this summer, and our favorite couple, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham were crowned the Love Island Season 6 winners.

Now, heading into a critical election, the famously “elected” couple is teaming up with Lyft to highlight the importance of voting and help inspire Gen Z to get out to the polls by removing barriers to voting access. Lyft dedicates itself to providing resources for riders and drivers to make a significant difference in their communities and beyond on November 5th by providing discounted rides to get to the polls.

As for Page and Beckham, this partnership feels aligned with their personal values and overall brand. “I think it’s imperative for everyone to vote, especially younger people. It’s important to encourage younger people to know and understand their impact on elections,” Page shared.

Page is no stranger to politics. She has early memories of involvement in politics, specifically while enrolled at the University of Texas at San Antonio. “My early memory of voting was in college. I was excited because I was like, ‘Oh my God, I never voted before’,” she said.

And for her partner, Beckham, voting is equally essential. “Voting to me is very important. We have to make sure we vote for the right person to take us into leadership,” he stated. Page said, “It feels great to have some sort of platform and use it for good by bringing attention to different things in the world that need to be brought up with extra care. So using your platform to spread awareness for a good cause is key.”

The couple is dedicated to bringing awareness to politics, specifically this election, and diminishing apathy around voting and taking a stand, which, according to Page, stems from a lack of knowledge and understanding. “There’s a lack of education on politics. Many people don’t have the drive to vote because they don’t know how it can affect or change you. If more people were educated on it or took the time to sit down and watch the debates and see what the different candidates offer, it would make such a difference,” says Page.

Regarding their political views, let’s just say it’s best to be on the same page. “I think having similar political views is essential, especially to me, because if I’m dating to marry, we need to be aligned. I want to have the same political views as my man, my potential husband,” Page shared.

On Election Day, Lyft is offering a 50% discount (up to $10) on rides to the polls. Just preload the code, VOTE24 *, on or before November 5.