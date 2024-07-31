This Season Of ‘Love Island USA’ Was A Celebration Of Sisterhood

Serena Page

JaNa Craig steps off the boat and onto the dock, entering the Love Island USA villa and being greeted by Leah Kateb. They stand before a vibrant neon checkered wall adorned with a heart-shaped lit-up sign that reads “Loves Me” and the unlit “Not.” They walk in to meet the other single women. Serena Page quickly finds Craig, and the two Black women immediately embrace each other, saying, “You are so fire” and “I needed you.” Their instant connection is palpable.

On a dating show notorious for casting few and far Black women, this season did slightly better by casting two Black women who instantly connected. Together, they leave a lasting impact that sparks meaningful cultural conversations beyond the villa.

Dating shows have not always benefited Black women, but this season of Love Island showcased the authentic journey of two dark-skinned Black women who found love, became friends, and secured their places in the top three islander couples in the finale. Page and Craig became fan favorites alongside their partners, Kordell Beckham and Kenny Rodriguez.

This marked a significant moment, as dating shows have not always been favorable to Black women, making their success a powerful testament to the evolving dynamics of love and representation on television. The show drew thousands of viewers and cemented its status as America’s most popular show this year. But what sparked this surge in popularity and drew a new fanbase? Was it the powerful display of sisterhood, a new host, or the refreshing portrayal of Black love that offered a hopeful contrast to the often-missed elements of reality television dating shows?

When meeting Serena, Beckham, Odell Beckham Jr.’s younger brother, demonstrated emotional intelligence and patience. He understood Serena’s emotional guard and never dismissed her feelings. In the first episode, Rodriguez and Page enter the villa in matching colors and end the season in coordinated outfits, symbolizing their harmonious connection.

Beckham made it clear that he was captivated by her smile from the moment he entered the villa. Their shared hometown of Houston, Texas, and similar relationship histories further added to the sense of destiny surrounding their bond.

In an episode of Aftersun, both women revealed how they had manifested relationships in the villa, recognizing the unique challenges of being dark-skinned women on a dating show. They had almost given up hope, feeling overlooked by the new men coming in due to their skin complexion. This candid conversation between friends resonated deeply with viewers, highlighting the harsh realities Black women often face in the dating world, both on and off-screen.

Craig’s journey on the show had its challenges. One of the constants chose her despite his usual preference for dark hair and fair skin. Her friends, especially Page, advocated for her during elimination, stating, “Jana deserves to find love too.” This led to one of the contestants’ departure and the much-anticipated entrance of Kenny while highlighting the loyalty amongst the women.

When Rodriguez entered the villa, Craig’s astonishment met Page’s. Craig’s manifestation had come true in the form of him, a tall Dominican-American gentleman from the Bronx. He was immediately drawn to Jana, choosing her for his first date and stating it was the best date of his life. Viewers watched as they gazed into each other’s eyes, often speechless, while Craig’s playful pronunciation of his name, “Kennnnnny,” became a beloved catchphrase.

Casa Amor, the notorious test for committed couples, proved challenging for Beckham and Rodgriduez as they returned to the villa with new bombshells, igniting intense emotions. The couples were unaware of their impact outside the villa. Page shared on Blavity’s Shadow and Act that she assumed the audience might dislike her for being a slow burn with her feelings towards Beckham and her willingness to express her feelings openly. However, viewers were inspired by Page and Craig’s strength and authenticity, standing firm on their boundaries after Casa Amor.

Also, seeing Black women loved on the screen, following the recoupling, was refreshing. Rodriguez, a man of few words, gave a heartwrenching speech for Craig as he chose her to recouple with. This season of Love Island USA highlighted the strength of sisterhood and the resilience of Black women, showcasing that they, too, can find love that is patient, respectful, and celebrated. It taught us that Black women deserve to be cherished and uplifted.

The portrayal of Criag and Page’s journeys offers a hopeful contrast to the often overlooked narratives of Black love in reality television, inspiring meaningful conversations and setting a new standard for future shows.