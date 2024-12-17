Health Matters: This Seasonal Affective Disorder Season Hits Differently. Here’s How Black Women Can Cope

Getty

Although we’re almost to the New Year, many of us may be feeling the effects of Seasonal Affective Disorder, commonly known as SAD. Seasonal Affective Disorder is a type of depression that occurs during certain seasons, primarily winter.

Even though people suffering from SAD leverage light therapy and vitamin D, in addition to psychotherapy and antidepressants to help alleviate symptoms, Black women are still more susceptible to feeling the effects of SAD, according to Jenet Dove, a licensed counselor. “As the days grow shorter and the sunlight wanes, many of us feel the familiar weight of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) settling in. Reduced exposure to sunlight disrupts the production of serotonin and dopamine, neurotransmitters essential for mood regulation, making it difficult to feel joy or motivation. While SAD is a recurring challenge, this year’s seasonal blues hits differently for Black women,” she shares with ESSENCE.

Dove continues, “On November 5, the climate shifted for us in more ways than one. The results of the recent presidential election carried a heavy emotional toll for the 92% of us Black women who showed up, yet again, in support of progress and representation. The message was clear: the world doesn’t see us as we see it. Many of us are left navigating the shorter days and the longer shadows cast by a nation’s dismissal of our unwavering contributions. The result is an undeniable need to preserve our energy, spirits, and collective well-being.”

This season, as we trade in our capes for blankets and recalibrate, here are intentional ways Black women can manage the effects of SAD while protecting our peace, according to Dove:

Master the art of “no.” Start saying no more than you say yes. Set boundaries unapologetically and gatekeep your energy. Make “Let me get back to you” your default response to all requests, giving yourself the space to decide what aligns with your capacity. Additionally, please do your best to let go of the guilt that can come with setting boundaries, as we are no longer setting ourselves on fire to cater to the comfort of others. Lastly, remember that those who respect and value you will have no issues with the boundaries you put in place to protect your peace.

Chase the light. Sunlight, even in small doses, can make a big difference. Bundle up and get outside during daylight hours, whether for a brisk walk, a coffee break or simply sitting in a sunny spot.

Prioritize your therapy appointments. As clinicians, our practices tend to fill up quickly as the days get shorter, so get on your therapist’s calendar as soon as possible. Scheduling regular sessions in advance can help you stay on top of your seasonal symptoms, especially with the added weight of this year’s political climate. Therapy offers a safe space to process these emotions, develop coping strategies, and feel supported during this challenging season. If you are looking for a Black Woman therapist, check out Therapy for Black Girls or The Loveland Foundation to help you navigate your search.

Move with intention. Physical activity boosts endorphins, improves energy, and helps reduce the sluggishness that SAD often brings. Keep your body in motion, whether it’s yoga, a dance break, or a brisk walk in the cold.

Lean into your community. Connect with other members of the 92% who understand the unique weight you carry. Consider joining conversations on platforms like #BlackThreads or creating a space to nurture meaningful relationships. Shared laughter, empathy, and connection can be deeply restorative.

Mind what you consume. Be mindful of your intake, from the food on your plate to the media you scroll through. Choose nutrient-rich meals to support your physical and emotional health, and curate your digital space by muting negativity and taking social media breaks when needed.

Commit to self-care. Self-care is a lifeline. Invest in practices that nourish you, whether journaling, meditating, pampering yourself, or spending intentional time in therapy.

Brighten your environment. Consider using a Happy Light (light therapy box) to compensate for the lack of sunlight. These tools can improve your mood and energy levels over time.

Create to cultivate joy. Tap into your creative side- paint, write, bake, design, or explore new hobbies. Creative expression can be a powerful way to boost dopamine and reconnect with yourself. For Black women who are unsure where to start with tapping into their creativity, begin by reframing what creativity looks like. It doesn’t have to mean painting a masterpiece or writing a novel; it’s about engaging in fun, freeing activities that reflect who you are. Set aside time to make something without any expectation of perfection or productivity. Think: “I’m just here to play.”

Get restorative rest. Rest isn’t just about sleep. Dr. Saundra Dalton-Smith, the creator of the 7 Types of Rest framework, stipulates that rest and sleep are not synonymous. Rest is about giving your body and mind the recovery time needed, so it’s essential to be aware of the type of rest you need. For example, if you’re mentally drained, take a break from overthinking by journaling or meditating. Physical rest could mean better sleep hygiene or stretching to release tension, and sensory rest might involve unplugging from screens.