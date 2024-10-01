The Cause For Cuffing Season: 3 Therapists Explain Why A Dip In Temps Leads To A Rise In Loneliness

Getty

Cuffing season is upon us, and so is seasonal depression.

According to licensed psychotherapist Janet Dove, addressing “loneliness” can be difficult as it is not one-dimensional. She believes that seasonal changes have an impact on mood, causing things like seasonal depression (SAD) that can also impact how lonely one feels. “Those who live in areas that face drastic temperature shifts may feel lonely. For example, during the summer, people in Nevada and Arizona experience 113° + degree days for over 100 days with unusual humidity,” Dove states.

She believes that extreme weather causes people to retreat and stay inside. Those living at home alone can experience immense feelings of loneliness, taking us back to the pandemic when we had to isolate and shelter in place. Conversely, colder weather often drives people indoors, reducing social interactions. Additionally, seasonal affective disorder (SAD) can impact mood, leading to feelings of isolation.

ESSENCE: Do you think a temperature change contributes to a rise in loneliness?

Janet Dove: Absolutely, temperature dips can contribute to increasing loneliness. From a clinical perspective, a few things come to mind to explain this. As the cooler months of fall and winter approach, the days become shorter, leading to less natural sunlight. This reduction is significant because sunlight is essential for mental and emotional health. Sunlight provides us with vitamin D and plays a crucial role in regulating the production of serotonin and dopamine, two key neurotransmitters.

These neurotransmitters are essential for enhancing mood and reducing depression and anxiety levels. A lack of sufficient sunlight can decrease these “happy chemicals,” making individuals more prone to sadness or loneliness. During the fall and winter, this issue often takes the form of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Symptoms of SAD include but are not limited to loss of interest in formerly enjoyed activities, social withdrawal or isolation, heightened sensitivity to rejection, feelings of hopelessness, anxiety, and increased irritability.

In addition to the biochemical shift, colder temperatures often discourage people from spending time outdoors. Less time outdoors may indicate more time indoors in isolation. Social isolation is a breeding ground for loneliness, and this sudden drop in social engagement can leave one feeling disconnected and depressed.

Lastly, two of our biggest holidays occur during the colder months. While Thanksgiving and Christmas may bring holiday cheer for some, many of my clients find these celebrations emotionally charged and exhausting, often exacerbating feelings of loneliness and inadequacy. Complicated dynamics between family members, unmet expectations, and unresolved conflicts may amplify seasonal symptoms during this time of year. As a result, some may retreat to isolation in an attempt to avoid additional stress, anxiety, and depression that may accompany this season.

This time of year is infamously known as “Cuffing season”—or the rise in people seeking companionship during colder months. And while finding your perfect cuffing partner may help ward off those seasonal blues, it’s not the only solution. Here are a few additional approaches to consider from Dove, Ashley McGirt and Meagan Watson: