Russell Simmons Has A Message For Daughter Aoki After Her 65-Year-Old Boyfriend Revealed

Aoki Lee Simmons, model, Harvard graduate and daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons, had the internet in a frenzy recently when news broke that the 21-year-old is dating restaurateur Vittorio Assaf, 65, after they were spotted kissing on the beach in St. Barts. In a Live video before their relationship was revealed, Aoki talked about her “boyfriend” surprising her with a trip to the Caribbean island.

Her father wasn’t mute on the matter as he penned a note to his daughter on Instagram.

“Throw back from last fathers day nyc …bode bikram yoga express class .. vegan lunch cryotherapy vitamin drip … all around amazing day ❤️ @aokileesimmons love you always i’m always waiting for a call any time,” he wrote in a caption under an image of himself and Aoki all smiles. It seems this was Russell’s way of showing moral support amid the criticism Aoki is dealing with.

But people in the comments also criticized the embattled entrepreneur and record exec, assuming that he messaged her on social media versus calling Aoki and offering support to her directly. A social media user who commented on the post said, “Call her, even if she doesn’t answer.”

Simmons replied, “what makes you think I don’t? Of course I call both of my daughters daily.”

Fans may have assumed the father-daughter duo don’t speak considering the public blowout they had last summer about the entrepreneur cutting his kids off financially. Aoki also took to social media and accused her dad of harassment during the time.

“I’ve had enough… I was always a daddy’s girl. You can see that in any picture. But he’s been awful to me for years and that’s just the truth,” she said in 2023. “It’s like talking to a cruel child or something, and no he does not support me financially.” She also accused Simmons of giving her panic attacks, which caused her to be placed on emergency medication.

That said, social media users dug up an old chat between Aoki and Russell where the Harvard grad threatened to get a sugar daddy if he didn’t increase her allowance.

During the chat, Simmons looked surprised and asked Aoki to repeat what she said. The model then said she was only joking. “You’re not gonna do any of that,” Russell said at the time. “God is watching you.”

Kimora also seemingly responded to the controversy, sharing a humorous clip of a mother panda bear dragging their baby with the caption, “On my last nerve right now!”

As for Aoki, she quietly addressed the situation with an Instagram Story. After her phone was blowing up she posted a picture with the caption, “Errr well now I know why folks were calling me.”