Meet Winter Snoh! Romeo Miller Is A Girl Dad Again 

Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for rapper Romeo Miller again. He shared that his family has expanded in an Instagram post this week.

“My tribe is growing,” Miller, 33, wrote in a caption. “I introduce to you my fearless, intuitive, and ingenious daughter; WINTER SNOH MILLER! My heart is so full knowing that my girls will have each other as they grow. I’m a papa of 2! I’ve accomplished a lot of things in my life, but becoming a father is by far the best and most fulfilling. You made me see. Psalms 127:3. #ThankYouGod #GirlDad #LovesOfMyLife #Happy 💕💕💕

Miller shares his two children with girlfriend Drew Sangster. They had their first daughter in February 2022. His first bundle of joy came as the perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

“It’s been hard to hold this in, but it was important for us to make sure our baby girl got here safe and healthy before making any announcements to the world during this sacred journey,” Miller wrote alongside a 39-second video of him and Sangster with pink balloons. “Psalms 127:3 Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward,” the Growing Up Hip Hop star wrote in a caption alongside a video at the time.

He added in a caption, “The best Valentines ever. Been waiting for this moment my entire life. Thank you @drewsangster. 💕 I’m a #GirlDad babbbbbyyy.”

Sangster and Miller have been publicly dating since November 2020 around Thanksgiving. He first opened up about their relationship on his short-lived Millennial/Gen Z show The Mix on Fox Soul.

“I’ve been single, single for like four years,” he said, “and I told God no matter how good I think someone is, I’ll let Him reveal who He know is good for me.”

He recalled Sangster sending him one book a month during COVID-19 along with handwritten letters of 138 reasons she was happy she met him. Eventually, she invited him to Thanksgiving dinner and they’ve been side by side since. Now the couple are proud parents of two.