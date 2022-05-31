Master P Announces Death Of His Daughter: ‘Our Family Is Dealing With An Overwhelming Grief’

WEtv

Rapper and entrepreneur Percy Robert Miller, popularly known as Master P, announced the death of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana Miller on Sunday (May 30).

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” the record executive said in an Instagram post. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this.”

Tytyana openly discussed her struggles with substance abuse on the WEtv reality series Growing up Hip Hop back in 2016. During Season 2 of the show, her father urged her to attend rehab to reduce the likelihood of her using again.

“I think we should get some professional help just to make sure you stay on track,” he said at the time.

Romeo Miller, Tytyana’s brother also appeared on the reality TV show and made an effort to support his sister through her challenges. He addressed Tytyana’s death by sharing a warm condolence message on Instagram.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve,” he wrote in a post. “We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister.”

He continued, “Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless.”

In an Instagram story, Miller also asked the media to post the correct picture of his sister as they were apparently posting images of a sibling that is still alive.

“Dear media, please, please, please, we asked for privacy, bt if you post the death of my sister, please do your research and post the correct person, it’s heartbreaking enough to go through this and it’s even more triggering seeing your very much alive sister face all over social media as dead,” he said.

Master P and ex-wife Sonya C share six other children, including their sons Romeo, 32, Vercy, 30, Hercy, 20, and Mercy, 20, and daughters Itali, 23, and Inty, 28. The No Limit Records founder is also the father of Cymphonique Miller, 25 and a father figure for Veno, 30, his deceased brother Kevin Miller’s son.