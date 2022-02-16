Chilli’s Son Tron And Master P’s Son Romeo Remind Us They’re All Grown Up, Share Engagement And Baby News

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT; Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Screen Gems

Celebrity kids seem to grow up in three to five business days. One minute we’re liking their baby pics or remarking on how cute they are, and the next thing you know, they’re adults. As the unofficial aunts and uncles of these kids, it’s only right we keep you updated on the latest happenings in their lives.

This week has been one full of heartwarming announcements from celeb kids — Romeo Miller and Tron Austin in particular. From new babies to unexpected engagements, here is the latest.

Romeo Miller is a dad!

Rapper and actor Percy Romeo Miller–son of rapper Master P–recently announced the birth of his first child, a baby girl, with girlfriend Drew Sangster.

Miller shared an Instagram video consisting of him, his girlfriend, and loved ones, that looked like a baby announcement or intimate celebration of life.

In the caption of the video, he quotes Psalms 127:3 and said, “It’s been hard to hold this in, but it was important for us to make sure our baby girl got here safe and healthy before making any announcements to the world during this sacred journey.”

He added, “My great granny always said if you live long enough, you’ll realize that everything (and the best things) are on God’s time, never yours. The best Valentines ever. Been waiting for this moment my entire life. Thank you @drewsangster. I’m a #GirlDad babbbbbyyy.”

In the following post, Miller shared the cutest photo of his precious baby girl, calling her “my lil twin” in the caption.

And remember Chilli’s son Tron Austin? He’s getting married!

All the ’80s babies who grew up listening to TLC may or may not remember that Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas has a son with music producer Dallas Austin. Word just hit the streets that the now 24-year-old proposed to his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day. The two apparently met four years ago and have been dating since.

Austin announced the engagement in an Instagram post.

“4 years ago I met you and it changed my life!” he wrote. “Now I will have you forever she said YES ♾💍💘 I love you so much!!! 평생 사랑 할게! introducing Mr and Mrs. Austin❤️‍🔥”

Chilli seems over the moon about having a daughter-in-love and we’re over the moon with her! The singer captioned her son’s engagement video, “SHE SAID YESSSS👏🏽👏🏽 Oh the JOY💝💝💝💝💝💝💝💝” and used the hashtag “#mysonisengaged”

Watching celebrity kids grow up is not only a reminder that we’re getting old, but it’s also heartwarming, especially when they’re marking such beautiful milestones in their lives. Congratulations!