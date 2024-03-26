Porsha Williams Claims Simon Guobadia Has Locked Her Out Of Their Marital Home

Derek White/Getty Images

Porsha Williams shocked many people when she filed for divorce from Simon Guobadia in February. It was so unbelievable to some fans that they thought it was part of a storyline. With the latest turn of events though, it seems the two are truly going their separate ways, and not in peaceful fashion.

In recently filed court documents, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 42, claims she needs an emergency hearing because Guobadia allegedly had the garage codes and door locks changed at their Georgia home.

According to the filing, on March 21, Williams said Guobadia “disabled her access to the gate of the Marital Residence, effectively blocking her ability to access her own residence.”

The reality TV star also added that he did it “seemingly to be vindictive and retaliatory for wanting to divorce him.”

The court documents also said Guobadia had 30 days to move out after Porsha filed for divorce, but instead, he went ahead and changed the locks. The couple did sign a prenup that said if they got divorced, the entrepreneur would have to leave their marital home within 30 days of the court filing. Since the RHOA star filed on Feb 22, 2024, that would have given him until March 22.

This filing comes shortly after he requested a restraining order against Williams, alleging she showed up at their home with a man with a gun, resulting in him calling the police to de-escalate the situation. He claimed his estranged wife “abandoned” their house at one point, only to return with “a man visibly bearing a gun for reasons unknown to [Guobadia].”

“Since the filing of the instant divorce, Wife’s actions have been erratic, unstable, threatening and harassing to … the house staff, and the minor children,” the documents stated. While the former couple don’t have children together, they had a blended family, which included Williams’ 5-year-old daughter, Pilar, and Guobadia’s five kids.

He also claims the TV personality’s behavior is causing safety concerns since some of his children, minors, reside in their marital home.

The estranged couple married in a lavish two-part wedding in November 2022. They were married for 15 months before the TV star filed for divorce shortly after announcing her return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta following an exit in 2021. Williams has been pretty quiet about the breakup, while Guobadia has been a bit loud about moving on to find someone new.