Porsha Williams Says Having A Blended Family Of Her Own Is ‘Really Special’

While people flock to Amazon at all times of the year to secure what they need, be it groceries, home goods, apparel and more, the holiday season is prime time (no pun intended) for shoppers to frequent the online retailer; that includes the stars. Reality TV personality and entrepreneur Porsha Williams has partnered with Amazon Live and shares her favorite finds on the platform, from items for daughter Pilar to cozy two-piece sets for herself. But as Christmas approaches, Williams isn’t just shopping for herself and her mini-me. Her brood has expanded since she married Simon Guobadia in 2022. The two have a blended family now of six kids and love spending the holiday together.

We caught up with the star to get to know her favorite finds, to learn about her holiday plans, and to hear what she loves about having a blended family, especially during this time of year.

ESSENCE: I personally only go on Amazon for household goods because I get overwhelmed by all the items. What tips do you have for people like me who don’t want to spend hours browsing through the tons of stuff on there?

Porsha Williams: I feel like I had that mind frame about Amazon before quarantine. And then during quarantine that’s the only place we were able to get our fashions. I had to go ahead and explore the apparel side of Amazon. What I love about it is you can type in exactly what you want and it gives you plenty of options. I often buy like loungewear from there. I just did a Live on two-piece sets and everything comes true to size.

I don’t think I’ve ever returned anything to Amazon, hardly when it comes to apparel. So I would say read the reviews. Sometimes they have people who put pictures with their reviews and you can see, okay, well this person is this height, you know, this outfit fit them that way. But a lot of times they have the rating system there so you can see how many stars an item has gotten. And that’s what I love about doing Amazon Live because I’m able to show people my favorites, like outfits and things that I have actually worn myself.

What have been some of your most surprising Amazon finds?

The shoes. You know, I have always felt like I gotta try the shoe on in person before I get it. But a lot of Amazon shoes are very comfortable. Like they’re not this crazy super high heel that I’m not able to wear. I had foot surgery and I can’t be wearing crazy, crazy high heels. But all of the ones I have gotten from Amazon have fit me very, very comfortably.

For all the parents out there thinking about shopping for their kids who haven’t done so already, what are some tips you have for them in terms of buying kids’ gifts on there?

Finding kids’ gifts on Amazon makes my life so easy. You see the date that it’ll be delivered, so you know how to find items that will be here in time for Christmas. It’s best to start early, though. You can type in exactly the name of the item that you’re looking for and pull it right up with different options to purchase. And then also when it comes to clothes, I think all of Pilar’s clothes come from Amazon and they’re all great quality.

How are you and your family preparing for the holidays and what are your plans?

We were just talking about that. I think that we’re gonna go visit Costa Rica. I say visit because we haven’t been there in a while, but our house [is] in Costa Rica. I think we’re gonna take the family out there right after Christmas. So that’ll be a nice little getaway.

What are some new holiday traditions that you’ve adopted as a blended family? Are there any new things that you guys are doing that you didn’t do before?

I would just say being a blended family is really special. You know, I think it’s great to be able to have everybody come and have a Christmas dinner. Normally we do Thanksgiving and then when it comes to Christmas, everybody’s kind of on their own. But we have actually been doing Christmas dinners together. So on Christmas day, we’ll still all come over here after the kids have opened their gifts and just enjoy that whole day together, which is great.

I love that. In my household we do Christmas movies and some hot cocoa. What are some kind of little things that you guys do in terms of that?

Well, you know, last year I actually got on Amazon the gingerbread houses, so we made gingerbread houses last year. I’ll definitely be reordering those. That could be a new tradition for us. Everybody had fun doing gingerbread houses last year and they turned out really cute.

What do you personally look forward to most during the holidays?

Rest. I look forward to the kids not being in school. Honey, I look forward to not getting up at 6:00 a.m., but I think that is for any mom. They probably gonna tell you you have shorter days, which is great. You can sleep in. You can stay up late with the kids. You don’t have to be forcing, “Everybody all right, round up, ready to go to bed!” It’s just more laid back.

You seem to have a really good relationship with Simon’s children, which is nice. I’ve been there before and I learned so much from being a stepmom. How have you adjusted to that role and what is one thing that you would say you’ve learned?

Well, I grew up in a blended household as well. My stepmother is amazing and it really wasn’t about stepmother and like half siblings. We were just family. And I think when you just think of everyone as a family and treat everybody and love everybody as your own, I think that’s the best thing to do when it comes to a blended family.

What are some tips that you have for people when it comes to just blending families generally? Especially if it’s something that’s new for you and you’re a little afraid of the process?

I don’t really think it’s anything you need to be afraid of. Just be yourself and be genuine and I think that everybody will gravitate towards each other in the right time. And just as you love your spouse, you’re gonna love his kids and it’ll all come together. Don’t overthink it at all. Just be yourself.