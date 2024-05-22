Dennis McKinley Wants Ex-Fiancée Porsha Williams To 'Come On Home'

Prince Williams/WireImage

Dennis McKinley just tried to shoot his shot with former fiancée Porsha Williams in the middle of her divorce drama with Simon Guobadia.

The returning Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a meme in her Instagram Stories that read, “Being single & not wanting NOBODY is a different type of healed.”

Her post made it to The Shade Room on Instagram, and her ex, McKinley, decided to leave an interesting message for her. The entrepreneur wrote, “Come on home boo,” in the comment section.

This is convenient timing, considering Williams is back on the market after filing for divorce from Simon Guobadia. The couple were married for just over a year before things ended, seemingly abruptly, with her filing in February.

Currently, the former couple is grappling over their marital home and Williams is asking the courts for an emergency order so she has the right to shoot the latest season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta at the property. That’s because the entrepreneur sent a cease-and-desist letter to the production company for the reality series back in March asking that all filming at their Georgia home stop. She has since accused Guobadia of trying to ruin her career, and they’ve taken shots at each other on social media.

As for McKinley, he and Williams dated for a year before getting engaged in 2018. Two months before he proposed, she learned she was pregnant with their daughter, Pilar Jhena. Unfortunately, while Williams was pregnant, he cheated on her, and that action put a dent in their relationship. The couple eventually broke up in 2020 after trying counseling to mend the relationship to no avail.

She went on to meet Guobadia that same year while filming Season 13 of RHOA, but he was married to Falynn Pina at the time. The pair eventually split in early 2021, and by May of that year, he and Williams announced their engagement.

Despite McKinley’s feelings, the Pampered by Porsha owner seems to be content with the single life right now. We’re not sure if these two will end up spinning the block or if they’ll continue with their co-parenting situation and keep things simple. We just hope for nothing but the best for the starlet.