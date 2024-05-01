Porsha Williams Believes Simon Guobadia Is Trying To Ruin Her Career

Getty

This seems to be the year of messy divorces, and the latest ones to go further left are Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams. The most recent development in their divorce is the entrepreneur asking the Real Housewives of Atlanta star for information about the TV personality’s paycheck. Guobadia, 59, also wants copies of filming contracts, agreements, and correspondences with producers. Simon has also requested filming the RHOA in their home be prohibited.

Porsha, 42, is fighting back and said Simon is out of line for getting Bravo involved in their saga. She argues that Bravo shouldn’t be involved in their divorce. She also claims Guobadia attempts to prolong the divorce by making these lengthy requests.

Williams’ lawyer also claimed Simon was attempting to “overburden, annoy, harass, and oppress” the reality TV star. The lawyer added that by involving Bravo, Simon is trying to “threaten her reputation, career, and ability to earn income.”

The news that Williams filed for divorce leaked just a few days after she revealed she would return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta after departing the show in 2021. Some social media users assumed the divorce would play out in the next season, but it’s unclear whether that will happen.

Porsha has also had her bones to pick during their divorce process; she accused Simon of locking her out of their marital home in March and requested an emergency hearing. Meanwhile, Simon accused his soon-to-be ex-wife of bringing armed men to their home.

Porsha and Simon had a whirlwind romance that began in 2021–the same year they got engaged. The start of their relationship was controversial, as fans accused Williams of dating Simon while he was still married to his now ex-wife, Falynn Pina. During RHOA, Pina appeared in several episodes and hung out with Porsha in some of them.

In 2022, the former couple had a lavish two-part wedding in Atlanta with 250 guests.