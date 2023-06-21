Pharrell Made His Big Debut For Louis Vuitton, And So Did His Triplets

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Pharrell Williams made his debut as the men’s creative director for Louis Vuitton, stepping into the role left vacant by the passing of Virgil Abloh. After rolling out his first collection for the fashion house during Men’s Fashion Week in front of a star-studded crowd on June 20th, some extra special guests showed up: his triplets!

Since they were born in 2017, the little ones haven’t been seen publicly. Their oldest brother, Rocket, 14, however, has been a constant presence next to his father and mother, Helen Lasichanh, at fashion shows around the world for years.

Helen Lasichanh (R) and Rocket Williams (L), wife and son of fashion designer Pharrell Williams, pose for a photocall at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, central Paris, on June 20, 2023. (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP) (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

But the trio, which looks to be two boys and a girl, briefly stepped out to hug their father when he made his final walk to a standing ovation from the crowd. Williams could be seen walking over to his family after showing gratitude to the warm reception from guests, with Lasichanh motioning for the little ones to go to their dad.

The triplets can be seen a little clearer in Louis Vuitton’s official video of the entire show, which is one to watch for a recap of its greatness (around the 21:00 mark).

He’s never spoken on why the triplets haven’t been out and about in front of cameras, but it’s likely because they’re so grade school ager, it’s best for their privacy, and again, there are three of them. One kid is hard enough to wrangle at the grocery store, ya’ll.

Back in 2018, as they approached a year old, the super producer and fashion icon spoke about the triplets at a time when he was lying lower than usual, noting that he’d been focusing on being present for his brood.

“I’m just enjoying my family, so it’s good,” he said. “We make time. We carve out time for ourselves, but we also love it, too. We love being with the babies. It’s crazy. And all of my babies are creative — we have to protect that.”

Don’t expect to see them out all the time just yet, but we have a feeling they, like brother Rocket, may inherit their dad’s love of fashion and be fixtures at fashion shows in the future. Until then, enjoy this sweet peek into Williams’s family life while you can.