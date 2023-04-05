Happy Birthday, Fashion Icon Pharrell Williams!

Happy Birthday, Pharrell! Today he celebrates his big 5-0. The multihyphenate style superstar has long blurred the lines between the worlds of art, music, and fashion. From his skateboarding days with N.E.R.D. and Vivienne Westwood’s wide-brimmed hats to Chanel pearls and all-over print Bape hoodies — he has firmly cemented himself into the fashion icon cannon. In addition to his own brand BBC, throughout his career, Williams has collaborated with some of the biggest names in fashion. Adidas, Comme des garçons, Moynat and recently was named Creative Director of Louis Vuitton Mens.

As we anticipate his first collection for the famed pariasin house, we thought we would take a look at a few of his most stylish looks. Short suit sets, trucker hats, hoodies, costume Chane, etc. — the birthday boy has contributed so much to personal style and breaking barriers in the menswear space.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 08: Pharrell Williams performs live for fans as part of the 2014 Future Music Festival at Royal Randwick Racecourse on March 8, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Let’s celebrate the fashion icon’s birthday through his looks ahead.

Pharrell Williams attends the Moncler Genius presentation during London Fashion Week February 2023 LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 20: Pharrell Williamsattends the Moncler Genius presentation during London Fashion Week February 2023 on February 20, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Pharrell Williams attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Pharrell Williams attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Pharrell Williams attends the TV One Urban One Honors ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 02: Pharrell Williams attends the TV One Urban One Honors at The Eastern on December 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for Urban One Honors)

Pharrell Williams Hosts Friendsgiving Dinner with Humanrace and Selfridges LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 23: Pharrell WIlliams attends a ‘Friendsgiving’ dinner hosted by Pharrell Williams to celebrate the launch of Humanrace at Selfridges on November 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Selfridges)

Pharrell Williams W Magazine 50th Anniversar NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 12: Pharrell Williams attends W Magazine 50th Anniversary presented By Lexus at Shun Lee on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for W Magazine)

Pharrell Williams attends the 2022 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Hall of Fame Inductee Pharrell Williams attends the 2022 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction And Awards Gala at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/WireImage)

Pharrell Williams attends “Storytellers” during the 2022 Tribeca Festival NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 10: Pharrell Williams attends “Storytellers” during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on June 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

Pharrell Williams attends 2022 Tiffany Blue Book Collection MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – APRIL 27: In this image released on April 27, 2022, Pharrell Williams attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates 2022 Tiffany Blue Book Collection, BOTANICA, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

Pharrell Williams attends the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: Pharrell Williams attends the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Pharrell Williams attends the Chanel Metiers D’Art 2021-2022 show PARIS, FRANCE – DECEMBER 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House). Pharrell Williams attends the Chanel Metiers D’Art 2021-2022 show at Le 19M on December 07, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

2021 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams attend 2021 Costume Institute Benefit – In America: A Lexicon of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Pharrell Williams Launches Skin Care Range Pharrell Williams launches his skin care range Humanrace, during a photo call at Selfridges in central London. Picture date: Friday November 25, 2022. (Photo by Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images via Getty Images)

Pharrell Williams attends the Inter Miami CF Season Opening Party MIAMI BEACH, FL – APRIL 16: Pharrell Williams attends the Inter Miami CF Season Opening Party Hosted By David Grutman and Pharrell Williams at The Goodtime Hotel on April 16, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/WireImage)

Pharrell Williams attends “The Lion King” European Premiere LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Pharrell Williams attends “The Lion King” European Premiere at Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Pharrell Williams performs during the Karl Lagerfeld Homage at Grand Palais PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: Pharrell Williams performs during the Karl Lagerfeld Homage at Grand Palais on June 20, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

amfAR Gala Hong Kong 2019 HONG KONG, CHINA – MARCH 25: American rapper Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh attend the amfAR Gala Hong Kong 2019 at the Rosewood Hong Kong on March 25, 2019 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images)

91st Annual Academy Awards HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 24: Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/Getty Images)

Walks Chanel Metiers D’Art 2018/19 Show NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 04: Pharrell Williams walks the runway at Chanel Metiers D’Art 2018/19 Show at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on December 04, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Pharrell Williams UNIQLO “I Am Other” Collection Launch NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 28: Recording Artist Pharrell Williams attends the Pharrell Williams UNIQLO “I Am Other” Collection Launch at UNIQLO New York 5th Avenue Global Flagship Store on April 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/FilmMagic)

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” New York Premiere NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 24: Musician Pharrell Williams attends “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” premiere at the Ziegfeld Theater on April 24, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)