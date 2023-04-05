Home · News

Happy Birthday, Fashion Icon Pharrell Williams!

Let's celebrate the stylish superstar's birthday through his many iconic looks.
By Essence Fashion ·

Happy Birthday, Pharrell! Today he celebrates his big 5-0. The multihyphenate style superstar has long blurred the lines between the worlds of art, music, and fashion. From his skateboarding days with N.E.R.D. and Vivienne Westwood’s wide-brimmed hats to Chanel pearls and all-over print Bape hoodies — he has firmly cemented himself into the fashion icon cannon. In addition to his own brand BBC, throughout his career, Williams has collaborated with some of the biggest names in fashion. Adidas, Comme des garçons, Moynat and recently was named Creative Director of Louis Vuitton Mens.

As we anticipate his first collection for the famed pariasin house, we thought we would take a look at a few of his most stylish looks. Short suit sets, trucker hats, hoodies, costume Chane, etc. — the birthday boy has contributed so much to personal style and breaking barriers in the menswear space.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 08: Pharrell Williams performs live for fans as part of the 2014 Future Music Festival at Royal Randwick Racecourse on March 8, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Let’s celebrate the fashion icon’s birthday through his looks ahead.

